Javid says booster jab plans are underway, but experts suspect they are needed





NS he Minister of Health Confirmed that preparations were underway to offer Covid booster jabs in the UK starting next month, but leading vaccine experts suggested they weren’t needed. Sajid Javid Said government Is waiting for advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), but is likely to plan to provide additional Covid-19 vaccines to people over the age of 50 at the same time as influenza vaccination. It shows that. He said that those who received the jab when the vaccine deployment began last December will be prioritized. Talk during a hospital visit Milton Keynes On Tuesday, he said: “For booster jabs, we are waiting for final advice from JCVI, an independent group of clinical advisors. With that advice, we will be able to start the booster program, but we are already planning it as it will start in early September. Is standing up. “ He said the vaccine program created a “defensive wall.” read more He states: “Hospitalization has been significantly reduced and Covid deaths have been mercilessly reduced, thanks to the vaccination program.” < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7105%"/> Health Minister Sajid Javid with Amanda Pritchard, CEO of NHS England, visiting Milton Keynes University Hospital (Jacob King / PA) / PA wire NS Ministry of Public Health Three-quarters of adults in the UK said they are currently vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. This was welcomed by Boris Johnson as a “huge national achievement.” A total of 86,780,455 doses were given in the UK, with 47,091,889 receiving the first dose (89%) and 39,688,566 receiving both doses (75%), the agency said. However, Professor Andrew Pollard, who played a key role in the development of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, said the decline in protection provided by the vaccine was “gradual” and was rapidly detected through the UK surveillance system. “There is no reason to panic at this time.” Asked about the potential for an autumn booster campaign prior to Javid’s comment, Sir Andrew told all-party parliamentary groups about the coronavirus: He said the data suggest that the vaccine is resistant to the virus that causes Covid-19 and protects the double jab from severe illness and death. He said he did not “notice that the pandemic would suddenly resume at the end of September,” and if there was a “decrease in protection,” it would gradually “we pick it up and respond.” can do.” And Sir Andrew warned that deploying booster doses while the rest of the world had nothing yet looked good. < style="display:block;padding-top:77.3733%"/> (PA graphics) / PA graphics He told a group session of parliamentarians: “The optics of going to a major booster program in the UK is really difficult. “What we are talking about is that in many parts of the world there are no doses and it would be a moral failure if given three times here. “So there is that side. “But there is also a message, because we are telling other countries that if the UK needs three doses, then three doses are needed.” “And it has a big impact on sucking more doses out of the system.” Health officials have previously set a timeline for potential booster campaigns, offering influenza vaccinations and a third dose to clinically vulnerable people in their 50s and older from September to mid-December. It states that it may be done. Dr. Greg Gonzalves, an associate professor of epidemiology at Yale University, told the session that countries should prioritize vulnerable people in other parts of the world before considering booster programs. He states: “You have vaccinated most people in the UK. “If we intend to boost the people of the United Kingdom and the United States before the rest of the world, we really know what we are doing and for whom we are doing it. I have to ask. “ < style="display:block;padding-top:91.5774%"/> PA graphics / PA graphics Dr. Ayoade Alakija, Co-Chair of the Covid-19 African Vaccine Delivery Alliance and former Chief Humanitarian Coordinator of Nigeria, said that the work of British scientists and institutions like NHS is “awe and respect”, but vaccines. In terms of fairness, it was a “significant reputational decline” at the political and diplomatic level. She called on Britain to interact more with world leaders and said at a parliamentary meeting: Engage with the leaders of the G7 and the world’s low and middle income countries. “

