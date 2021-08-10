Los Angeles County COVID-19 Almost double hospitalization in 2 weeks





The number of county residents hospitalized for COVID-19 has nearly doubled in the last two weeks, with the majority of cases found in unvaccinated individuals. According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, 1,437 people were admitted to COVID-19 as of August 9, compared to 745 who were admitted on July 26. Of those currently hospitalized, 92% were not completely vaccinated. Authorities reported an additional 2,919 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths on Monday, but Monday is often out of step with the rest of the week due to delays in reporting due to weekends. Of the six new deaths reported on Monday, one is over 80 years old, one is 65 to 79 years old, three are 50 to 64 years old, and one is under investigation. To date, public health has identified 1,329,262 positive cases of COVID-19 in all areas of LA County, killing a total of 24,783 people. The positive rate for the test results on Monday was 4.4%, down from the 6% reported last week. There are 5,626 reports in Santa Monica. “We would like to express our deepest condolences to everyone in the county in memory of our family and friends who died in COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health. “The significant increase in hospitalization is a major concern. Due to the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, we expect more people to be vaccinated during this very high infection rate. Through this pandemic. People living with chronic illnesses suffer from the serious consequences of COVID-19 infection. Chronic illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes and obesity dramatically increase the risk of aggravation or death from COVID-19 infection. Vaccination is especially important for people living in these conditions, especially if they are in chronic health, and it is recommended that everyone who is eligible for vaccination be vaccinated. If you are concerned about getting vaccinated, talk to your health care provider. “ Vaccine reservations are currently available to residents over the age of 12. Vaccination is always free and open to qualified residents and workers regardless of immigrant status. To find a vaccination site near you and book a vaccination site, please visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish). If you do not have internet access, cannot use your computer, or are over 65 years old, call 1-833-540-0473 to connect to the free transfer to and from the vaccination site and find your reservation. I can. Or, if you’re home, schedule a home visit. The county authorities will host an online town hall on Wednesday to provide up-to-date information on COVID-19 and the county’s response. The 6 pm City Hall will be livestreamed on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube @ lapublichealth. For more information and to submit your question, please visit: TinyURL.com/LACountyTownHall.. [email protected]

