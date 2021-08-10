Health
How artificial intelligence finds dementia in a single brain scan
Scientists are testing artificial intelligence (AI) systems that believe that dementia can be diagnosed early and the rate at which the condition worsens can all be diagnosed in a single scan.
researcher Told the BBC Innovative methods may improve the patient’s prognosis because they usually require multiple scans to properly assess a particular condition of the patient’s condition.
“If we intervene early, treatment can be initiated early, slowing the progression of the disease and at the same time avoiding more damage,” said Professor Zoe Kourtzi of the University of Cambridge and AI and Data Science. The Alan Turing Institute, a fellow at the National Center, told the BBC.
“And symptoms may or may not occur long in life,” an algorithm-based system designed to compare a patient’s brain scan with thousands of other dementia patients. Kourtzi added.
Read more stories from changing America
Eating more colorful foods may reduce the risk of cognitive decline
Studies suggest that this game may slow the progression of dementia
A bachelor’s degree allows you to add a three-year average to your life.
Four of the 10 American deaths that could have been avoided last year have stated a new analysis
Love Letter to Male Caregivers: Justin Baldoni Discusses Care Crisis
According to the BBC, preclinical studies show the system’s ability to diagnose disease and additional trials with an estimated 500 participants will be conducted at the clinical level.
Tim Littmann, who leads the study with a group of neuroscientists at the University of Cambridge, called the innovative AI test “great development” because these particular diseases are “really devastating to people.” ..
“Therefore, when I provide this information to patients, what I can do to help them be confident in their diagnosis, provide more information about the potential for disease progression, and plan their lives. It’s great to be able to do anything, “Littmann said.
America is changing faster than ever! Add you a changing America Facebook also twitter A feed to keep up with the news.
However, some experts, including Clive Ballard, a dementia expert at the University of Exeter, cautioned when analyzing a patient’s prognosis with a single AI scan.
“AI has been shown to improve the diagnostic potential of brain scans compared to clinical readings of scans, but there is so much heterogeneity between individuals that a single scan, bio. It is completely impossible to ensure a single scan with markers, or clinical trials. Rating, ” He told the guardian..
“This approach is arguably a positive direction and leads to improved diagnosis, but we really need to be careful not to create false expectations,” he concludes.
Read more stories from changing America
117-year-old Beats COVID-19 just before his birthday
Life Expectancy of US Plunge in the Most Dramatic Fall Since World War II
The drug reportedly reverses age-related psychological decline in mice within days of initial administration.
Your yoga top can quickly measure how you are moving
Cosmic microgravity weakens our immune system: research
Researchers are one step closer to computers that can teach us about ourselves
..
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/medical-advances/567101-how-artificial-intelligence-could-find-dementia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]