Covid Scotland: Herd immunity is “impossible” in Delta variants, Oxford experts say





Professor Sir Andrew PolardThe director of the Oxford Vaccine Group called this idea “mythical” and warned that vaccine programs should not be built on the idea of ​​achieving it. This is because three-quarters of adults receive both Covid-19 vaccines. sign up In our public interest bulletin-get the latest news about the coronavirus sign up In our public interest bulletin-get the latest news about the coronavirus The Department of Health (DHSC) said a total of 86,780,455 doses were given in the United Kingdom. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:65.7%"/> The director of the Oxford Vaccine Group states that herd immunity is “not possible” for delta variants.Photo: Associated Press Photo / Matt O’Brien, File According to DHSC statistics, this includes 47,091,889 (89%) who received the first dose and 39,688,566 (75%) who received both. Herd immunity is when a sufficient number of people have become resistant to the disease due to vaccination or previous exposure and it can no longer be significantly spread among others. read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> read more Covid Scotland: Pandemics have a “long-term impact” on intensive care unit staff Sir Andrew said in a session of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Coronavirus: Unvaccinated will encounter the virus at some point. “ Sir Andrew said the vaccine may “delay the process” of the infection, but currently it cannot completely stop the spread of the infection. He states: “I think we are in this current subspecies situation where herd immunity is not possible because the vaccinated individuals are still infected.” The director of the Oxford Vaccine Group predicted that the following could be “probably a better mutant for infection in the vaccinated population.” He states: “So that’s even more of a reason not to create a vaccine program for herd immunity.” Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Layla Moran, chairman of the parliamentary group, called on the government to “reassess their approach” and develop a “new and comprehensive” plan to mitigate the risk from new varieties. She states: “The worrisome evidence we heard today suggests that achieving herd immunity is just a dream, given the emergence of new mutants, including those resistant to vaccines. “Government plans to learn to live with Covid cannot be synonymous with relinquishing responsibility for the most vulnerable. “Ministers need to reassess their approach and come up with new, comprehensive and long-term plans to mitigate the risks posed by Covid and the new variants. “It must show moral leadership and include strengthening efforts to vaccinate the world.” Sir Andrew said that while it could be “bumpy” in the next six months, it could also be “increasing confidence” in the UK’s viral situation. He told APPG: “That doesn’t mean we live with it and put up with it. Still, we need to manage cases of patients who feel sick.” Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia said that as the Covid-19 epidemic, it may be necessary to change the way infections are reported. ..

