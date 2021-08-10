Pandemics Doubled Depression and Anxiety in Youth, Studies Find





Studies have shown that during the Covid-19 pandemic, depression and anxiety in adolescents doubled compared to pre-pandemic levels. One in four adolescents in the world “experiences clinically elevated symptoms of depression, and one in five adolescents experience clinically elevated symptoms of anxiety.”

Sheri Madigan, an associate professor of clinical psychology at the University of Calgary and Canadian research chair on determinants of child development, said:

Over the course of several months, the study found that these adverse effects on young people only worsened. This surprised Madigan. Madigan said he thought that as it continued, it would be “more elastic and adaptable to the pandemic task.”

Analysis shows that this cumulative victim may be due to persistent social isolation, missed milestones, family financial problems, and long-term school turmoil. The study noted that further studies should be conducted to track children for longer periods of time to monitor ongoing effects.

Meta-analysis, Published on Monday JAMA Pediatrics reviewed 29 studies from 4 to 17 years with an average age of 13 years, with a total of more than 80,000 participants worldwide. The studies included were conducted in East Asia using empirical clinical data on depression and anxiety. Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Latin America. “Abnormal confusion and stress” Youth mental health had already declined before the pandemic. 1 in 3 high school students According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sadness and hopelessness persisted in 2019, an increase of 40% from 2009. The pandemic has created a condition that may have exacerbated these negative emotions. School closures and distance learning have reduced children’s interaction with peers, increased social isolation, and less interaction with other supportive adults such as teachers and coaches. Studies have shown that these changes may contribute to increased symptoms of depression, such as feelings of sadness, loss of interest in activity, and disruption of appetite and sleep. In addition, the general uncertainties and disruptions in daily life caused by pandemics are likely to increase the symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder in young people, including fear, uncontrollable anxiety, and hyperawakening, the study said. increase. Studies show that family and friend health concerns associated with the Covid-19 epidemic may also have contributed to the heightened anxiety of children. “Children and adolescents experienced extraordinary confusion and stress during the pandemic, which hit their mental health,” Madigan said. “If mental health problems persist and are not addressed properly, they can have lasting consequences.” The results of this study are consistent with what Jenna Glover, a pediatric clinical psychologist and director of psychology training at the Colorado Children’s Hospital, said she was watching on the ground. She was not involved in the study. “The disruption of their daily lives and coherence has a very negative impact on the mental health of their children,” Glover said. “They thrive on predictability that hasn’t existed for over a year.” She added that the chronic stress and instability experienced by children can lead to hopelessness, one of the greatest predictors of suicidal ideation. In addition to the general increase in adolescent mental illness, this study also found that older children were more serious than younger children, probably due to puberty and hormonal changes in addition to loss of social interaction. I found that I was affected. The girls also showed a higher prevalence of depression and anxiety. This is consistent with pre-pandemic studies, according to studies. This is a well-known phenomenon, but it is often overlooked in conversations about mental health, Glover said. “This is not good for young people, but especially for women,” she said. “Thinking about real-world targeted interventions and screening based on what I think of these things is an important point from this study.” How to move forward As the pandemic continues, researchers need to continue to monitor the mental health status of young people and consider ways to deal with the crisis, Madigan said. “This is an important time. When we talk about children and adolescents as the future of our society, this can neither be more realistic nor true,” Madigan said. “If young people grow through this pandemic while raising the level of stress and mental health challenges, society may face some real challenges as they enter adulthood.” Bray Ann MacArthur, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Calgary and a clinical child psychologist involved in the study, emphasized that maintaining regular routines is essential to the well-being of young people. “It’s important for kids and adolescents to stay in school and extracurricular activities because they know they thrive in the context of a clear routine,” MacArthur said. That’s why schools need to be kept open as safely as possible, according to Madigan. “Schools can be shelters for many young people, but up to 80% of young people also rely on school-based services and resources to meet their mental health needs,” she said. Told. “Many young people in need of help may feel that there is no place to get help if the school is closed, which can have dramatic consequences.” Glover responded that the school should remain open as much as possible. Parents can also take action by checking in with their children and monitoring their sleep and dietary habits, and their mood. MacArthur said the situation was dire, but there was still time to turn it around. “It (research) does not suggest that we cannot recover from this mental health crisis,” she said. “If we can come together as parents, researchers, clinicians and policy makers to develop clear and practical ways to move forward to support the mental health of children and adolescents, we will bring this story to another year. You can rewrite it. “

