More than half of the Michigan community is vaccinated against less than 70% of childhood

Health officials encourage parents to ensure that their children are up-to-date with vaccinations prior to the next school year.

Through the coronavirus pandemic, childhood immunization rates have declined. In 46 of Michigan’s 83 counties, these rates were below 70%. This is the minimum threshold recommended by doctors to avoid the potential for vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks. Six of these counties, like the city of Detroit, fell below 60%, according to Dr. Johnny Kaldoun, Chief Health Officer of the State Department of Health.

“I’m very worried about this,” Khaldun said at a press conference at White Hills Elementary School in East Lansing on Monday, August 9. “As we saw in COVID-19 nationwide, low vaccination rates in some areas create an environment in which the disease can spread.”

Khaldun urged parents to contact their doctor to determine if their child was vaccinated appropriately. As a mother of three, she said she had already taken her children to a pediatrician this summer to make sure they were up to date.

She also recommended that children over the age of 12 be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to school this fall.

“It’s unlikely that children will get seriously ill with COVID-19, but I’d like to point out that it’s still possible,” says Khaldun. “And the more we have the virus in the community, the higher the risk that children will come into contact with the virus and get sick, not only to spread the virus at school, but also to others in the home. You can, or a wider community. “

There are 17 vaccines in the United States that prevent dangerous or deadly illnesses, explained Linda Vail, a health officer in Ingham County. Some people have completely eradicated the disease, while others have significantly restricted the disease, but lower vaccination rates can cause the disease to recur.

In 1974, about 80% of Japanese children were vaccinated against whooping cough or whooping cough. That year, there were 393 cases of whooping cough in Japan, and no deaths associated with the disease. Vaccination rates declined over the next five years, leading to the appearance of whooping cough, with 13,000 cases and 41 deaths associated with preventable illness in 1979.

Bale gave other such examples when talking about Monday’s vaccination topics such as chickenpox, diphtheria, and rubella. She said there were 12.5 million rubella cases between 1964 and 1965, with 2,000 childhood deaths and 11,000 miscarriages associated with the disease. Since the vaccine is 97% effective, there have been 15 such cases reported to the CDC since 2012.

“There are always people in our community who are not vaccinated for medical reasons,” Bale said. “We have a duty to protect vulnerable people in the community by being vaccinated around them. Barriers for the virus to invade our community and infect people. By creating, and by having a sufficiently high vaccination rate around vulnerable populations, we do it very effectively. “

Recommended vaccines for children from birth to 6 years are hepatitis B, DTap (tetanus, diphtheria, chickenpox), Hib (Haemophilus influenzae), PCV13 (chickenpox), IPV (polio), influenza, MMR (rubella) , Chickenpox, rubella). Chickenpox (chickenpox), and hepatitis. There are additional shots recommended for children ages 7-18, CDC vaccination schedule..

The CDC estimates that for individuals born between 1994 and 2013, vaccination can prevent an estimated 322 million illnesses, 21 million hospitalizations, and 732,000 deaths over a lifetime.

As of Monday, about 58.8% of Michigan residents over the age of 12 were initially vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, and about 54.3% were fully vaccinated. The young population has the lowest rate, with 32.9% aged 12 to 15 receiving at least one vaccination and 42.6% aged 16 to 19 starting vaccination.

Visit Michigan to find your local COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccine website Or go to VaccineFinder.org..

