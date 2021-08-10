Scientists design a crawling and color-changing robot chameleon | Chemistry

A team of Korean researchers was so fascinated by chameleons that they created a robot chameleon with occlusal eyes, waddle-style walking, and most importantly, skin that changes color as needed.

“As you walk around, the colors change,” says Sunfanko, a research author who is a mechanical engineer at Seoul National University in South Korea. “That is, it’s like a fully functional chameleon.”

The artificial electronic skin instantly and automatically adjusts its hue to match the background color that the robot crawls on.Inventions detailed in today’s journal Nature CommunicationsIs one of the first devices to change colors and patterns based on the environment. It also helps scientists create a new generation of active camouflage clothing for military use, and designers create fashion styles that flash in different colors depending on nearby backgrounds.

In addition to the various colors, the robot can display some pre-programmed patterns on its outside. The skin does not accurately reflect the nearby background, but even real chameleons change color rather than reflect the surroundings. blend To copy this feature, researchers can select and give several patterns to the skin, each flashing independently. The combination of these pre-patterned dots, stripes, and swirls captures most of the background complexity for robots to perform their great vanishing behavior.

“The background doesn’t have to match exactly,” says Hong Suk-young, a mechanical engineer at Seoul National University, the author of the study. [long] It’s complicated enough that you can get enough [camouflage].. “

To build a coat of robots of many colors, researchers created “skin” using a thin glaze of liquid crystal ink that can take any color, depending on the arrangement of the molecules. When these particles are assembled into a larger spiral structure, they can reflect light of a particular color. The size of the structure determines the colors displayed. Increasing the repeat placement will result in a reddish tint. Tighter placements are shown in blue.

Liquid crystals change their orientation and color based on temperature. So the researchers stacked pre-patterned heater strips underneath the fake lizard skin. Up to 10 color sensors are placed on the robot’s lower abdomen to measure hue under the robot’s feet. The sensor relays the color information to the robot’s control unit. The control unit cranks up the heater to best match the floor color and markings. The device housed inside the robot keeps the heating temperature constant and keeps the color constant.

The resulting robot can match the colors of the environment within 0.5 seconds as it roams along the floor. Researchers have demonstrated that robots can effectively hide in the background of leaves and flowers. By activating multiple heater patterns at once, it emits a tiger-like striped pattern.

Temperature-sensitive LCDs aren’t new, but the simplicity of how researchers use them to create chameleon effects is impressive, says Stanford material engineer Chengyi Xu, who wasn’t involved in the study. increase. He adds that previous studies have usually introduced color switching technology only to small human-controlled devices. Instead, the Hong and Ko team completely decorated the chameleon model with a self-coloring coat. According to Xu, researchers are doing a great job of integrating several technologies such as color detection and temperature control to make the most realistic chameleon robot ever. “This is for the future of autonomous color-changing devices,” says Xu.

Stephen Morin, a chemist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, states that there are some limitations to the thermal control of LCD coats. First, he says, skin gets hotter than it gets cold, so it’s fast enough to switch from red to blue and may not switch from a hot color like blue to a cold color like red. In addition, the temperature range used by robots is quite narrow, ranging from room temperature of 78 degrees Fahrenheit to almost human body temperature of 97 degrees. And Morin says that skin color can be affected by the surroundings, especially in chilly weather and in direct sunlight on hot days.

Morin admits that it is difficult for robots to reproduce color changes. Nature makes it look very easy, but the response times and arbitrariness of chameleon skin patterns are difficult to reproduce.

Recognizing the weaknesses Morin points out, Ko and Hong’s team are already considering some solutions. For example, adding a cooling system can increase the temperature range and promote the robot’s reflexes, they say.

In the future, researchers aim to build another color-changing icon, the octopus, with a squirting chassis in the animal kingdom. They borrow an artificial chameleon skin design to achieve cephalopod camouflage. But “the movement is much more complicated than chameleons,” says Ko, who has a major engineering challenge.

Like researchers, both Xu and Morin use a divergent approach to mimic what living animals are still best at, a color-changing material inspired by living organisms in the past. I have been working on. Researchers in this area are still a long way off, says Xu, who is constantly in awe of the physiology of these actively camouflaged creatures.

“Everything is very sophisticated,” he says.