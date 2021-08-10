UPMC emphasizes vaccination and expands monoclonal antibody therapy





On Tuesday, UPMC health officials urged residents to consider using monoclonal antibodies to treat their exposure to COVID-19 after being vaccinated. Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director of UPMC infection prevention and hospital epidemiology and an associate professor at the university, said: Report of the Pittsburgh Infectious Diseases Division at a press conference on Tuesday. According to Snyder, staying safe from COVID-19 remains the same. Residents should continue to wear masks even if they have been vaccinated. You need to maintain some social distance, maintain hygiene, and perhaps most importantly, be vaccinated. “Vaccination is safe and very effective in preventing serious complications,” Snyder said. The vaccine is not , he added. “Vaccination is the basis for blunting the impact of a pandemic in our community. We strongly recommend that everyone in a qualified community, including healthcare professionals, be vaccinated as soon as possible. “Snyder said. Dr. Erin McCreary, an UPMC infectious disease pharmacist and clinical assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s Faculty of Infectious Diseases, said the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most amazing medical advances in recent history. “These are one of the most impressive things ever published to keep patients safe and help them,” said McCreary. “When mutants emerge, vaccines are tested in real time against those mutants. Currently, vaccines are effective against all known mutants.” Currently available vaccinations such as Johnson & Johnson, Modana and Pfizer do not provide complete protection, Snyder said. However, they have proven to be effective even against delta variants. Delta variant The coronavirus delta mutant is twice as infectious as the mutant that the United States saw last year. Mutations are common in viruses. In fact, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been mutated many times since its outbreak in 2019. “We always expect changes in the susceptibility to human-to-human transmission, the severity of the illnesses it can cause, and the viruses that potentially reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments. “It was,” Snyder said. “It takes disciples and tenacity to stop the evolution of COVID-19. To stay safe from the delta variant, masking, distance, early diagnosis, vaccination, etc. are the same as established in the last 18 months. I need to take action. “ Early diagnosis and contact tracing can slow the progression of the virus, Snyder said. The same treatments used for previous variants of the virus may also work for Delta. Especially monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are an effective treatment for COVID UPMC is one of the first in the country to fully implement the monoclonal antibody therapy given by IV infusion. Monoclonal antibodies reflect that of the body’s antibodies, but treatment pushes the antibodies through the body faster than the body can make them on its own. more:Effective COVID-19 Treatment: UPMC Provides Monoclonal Antibodies to High-Risk Patients The Food and Drug Administration has recently expanded its emergency use authorization for Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody, which is given to patients who are exposed to the virus and are at high risk of developing COVID-19. “UPMC will soon offer this antibody as what is called” post-exposure prophylaxis “in outpatient and inpatient settings for eligible patients,” said McCreary. “The growing use of this monoclonal antibody is an example of how UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh have been at the forefront of developing and implementing transformative therapies to treat and prevent COVID-19.” If given within 10 days of COVID symptoms, this treatment can significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. Some studies have shown that it reduced serious illness by 60%, McCreary said. “And the sooner it is given, the better,” she said. When available, patients are exposed to people with COVID-19 and are given monoclonal antibodies when they are not vaccinated or wholly vaccinated and may be at risk of serious illness. You can receive it. Patients who are fully vaccinated but whose immune system may not respond well to the vaccine may also be eligible to receive monoclonal antibodies when exposed. Those who test positive for COVID-19 and are interested in receiving monoclonal antibodies should call 866-804-5251 or visit UPMC.com for more information.

