Health officials will add more public data to show that the vaccine works – Twin Cities





Minnesota health officials are adding new data to further support their constant mantra that the coronavirus vaccine is highly effective. Minnesota Health Department is currently Breakthrough infection public dashboard In people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Updated every Monday. The number was previously available on a regular basis upon request. The latest data on the dashboard show that out of about 3 million fully vaccinated Minnesotan were: 5,599 breakthrough cases, or 0.19 percent, fully vaccinated.

514 fully vaccinated residents were hospitalized, or 0.017 percent.

57 deaths, or 0.002 percent, of fully vaccinated individuals. State health officials routinely say that almost every new case, hospitalization, or death is in unvaccinated. Not all infections are reported because asymptomatic people are rarely tested. Over 99% of new cases of unvaccinated Minnesota are consistent with national statistics, but slightly better. The more contagious delta variants continue to proliferate throughout the state. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70 counties in Minnesota have sufficiently high community infection rates that masks are recommended for everyone, with or without vaccination. There were 1,690 new coronavirus infections Report on Tuesday And seven more COVID-10 dead. The number on Tuesdays is for weekends, and the state Department of Health reports new data only on weekdays. The ages of those reported dead on Tuesday ranged from 60s to 90s. Four lived in private homes and three were caring for them. Test positive rates continue to rise and are now just below the 5% caution threshold used by health authorities to determine if an outbreak is controlled. Hospitalization is also increasing rapidly. Currently, 333 patients are hospitalized, including 92 in the intensive care unit. Minnesota has been vaccinated nearly 6 million times and has received at least one vaccination of 3.2 million times. Almost 70% of the population over the age of 16 has received at least one shot. Minnesota vaccination rates have risen slightly in recent weeks after continued growing concerns about delta variants. It also helped the state participate in a federal program that pays $ 100 to newly vaccinated residents by August 15. Details of the reward can be found at mn.gov/covid19/100.. For more information on vaccines, please visit the following URL: VaccineConnector.mn.gov..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.twincities.com/2021/08/10/coronavirus-tuesday-update-health-officials-add-more-public-data-to-show-vaccines-work/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos