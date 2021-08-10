BMJ research explores the possibility of “eradication of COVID-19”





NS BMJ Global Health Research is investigating how “eradication of COVID-19” works.High vaccination in all countries and all vaccines kept up to date Currently, countries around the world are sticking to vaccination. Some, like the UK, are close to herd immunity. Others are barely double vaccinated at 4% – Despite pre-ordered markets and rising prices, we are just trying to secure a supply of vaccines. This new study Nick Wilson, Osman D Mansoor, Matthew J Boyd, Amanda Kvarsvig, When Michael G baker University of Otago Wellington new Zealand. Vaccine manufacturers are conducting improved clinical trials that can treat delta variants, while other manufacturers are conducting trials to see how their drugs affect children. But so far, the global community has been enthusiastic about accepting COVID-19 as a containable virus. – Not destroyed. In this study, the author reminds us of one thing. The ultimate goal of public health is to eradicate diseases and viruses from the population. So is it possible to eradicate COVID-19? Maybe. According to their scores, the team believes that COVID is easier to eradicate than polio. Polio remains an infectious disease with the vaccines available, but there has never been a global impetus to destroy polio as well. Countries mobilized for COVID. Data point out that some countries are already destroying COVID by combining well-known public health measures with new public health measures. This includes border control, physical distance, masking, testing, and contact tracing supported by genomic sequencing before vaccination is possible. The author commented as follows. “Successful jurisdictions include vast borders such as China, densely populated countries such as Hong Kong, as well as island nations such as Iceland and New Zealand. Control.” What are the obstacles to the complete eradication of COVID? 1. Is vaccine acceptance inadequate? Yes. Vaccines are suspiciously treated by some of all populations in all countries, supported by widely available and technically audible false information about side effects. Government-created resources could further isolate individuals who are suspicious of vaccines and believe that eradication of COVID is an excuse for surveillance. 2. What is the price of vaccination? Yes. There are “high upfront costs” when it comes to immunizing the population, purchasing or manufacturing doses, and even building health infrastructure. This includes richer countries that support the Global North issue by abandoning intellectual property and donating vaccines, but the author cites “vaccine nationalism” as a continuing issue. 3. Can the virus survive in animals? No. The authors state that the virus may live in reservoirs of non-human animals, but fortunately wildlife infections with COVID are relatively rare. As seen in cats and dogs, once an animal is infected, it does not seem to be able to re-infect humans. 4. Will new mutations continue to come? Yes and no. Subspecies are dangerous in that they are highly contagious, and the power of the Delta subspecies cannot be ignored. Life continues to be lost due to varieties, but this is not a dismissal. However, the author commented: “Nevertheless, the evolution of the virus is, of course, limited, so we can expect the virus to eventually reach its highest fitness and prescribe a new vaccine.” the study It suggests that more accurate research is needed by institutions such as the World Health Organization. But it draws a hopeful picture of what can happen when the world realizes that it is fighting illness and spends a great deal of resources dealing with the problem. Editor’s Recommended article



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.openaccessgovernment.org/eradication-of-covid/117179/

