Super-processed foods now make up two-thirds of the dietary calories of children and teens





Super-processed foods such as frozen pizzas, microwave meals, packaged snacks and desserts accounted for 67% of the calories burned in 2018 from 61% in 1999. A study published in the medical journal JAMA on Tuesday. This study analyzed the diets of 33,795 children and adolescents nationwide.

Industrial processing can keep foods fresh longer and some foods can be fortified with vitamins, but using processes that are not used at home, change the consistency, taste and color of foods. Make it more delicious, cheaper and more convenient. Cooked meal. They are also actively sold by the food industry.

Fang Fang Zhang, senior author of nutrition and cancer epidemiology at Tufts University’s Graduate School of Nutrition Science Policy, said: In Boston.

“But many ultra-processed foods are less healthy than unprocessed and minimally processed foods, are high in sugar and salt, low in fiber, and are concerned about increased consumption by children and teenagers.”

The information about the children’s diet used in the study was collected annually by trained interviewers and asked the children or adults acting on their behalf in detail what they had eaten in the last 24 hours.Information was collected as part of National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey .. Studies have shown that between 1999 and 2018, the proportion of healthier raw or minimal processed foods decreased from 28.8% of calories burned to 23.5%. The study states that the percentage of remaining calories comes from moderately processed foods such as cheese and canned fruits and vegetables, and flavor enhancers such as sugar, honey, maple syrup and butter. The greatest increase in calories was due to takeaways and ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat meals such as frozen pizzas and burgers. According to the survey, it increased from 2.2% to 11.2% of calories. The second largest increase was due to packaged sweet snacks and desserts, whose consumption increased from 10.6% to 12.9%. The relationship between child health and super-processed foods is complex, but a recent study in the UK shows that children who eat more super-processed foods Adults are more likely to be overweight or obese. Experts said the impact of research on future health is important given that childhood is an important period for biological development and dietary habit formation. “The current food system is over-consuming super-processed foods through a variety of strategies, including prices and promotions, aggressive marketing among young people, especially black and Latin young people, and high availability of these products in schools. It is configured to promote. ” Katie Meyer and Lindsey Smith Taillie, both assistant professors In the commentary on the study at the Faculty of Nutrition, University of North Carolina at Chaelings Global Public Health School. They were not involved in the study. Good news There was good news suggesting that efforts to address the consumption of sugar beverages, such as soda taxes, were effective. The calories in sugared beverages have been reduced from 10.8% of total calories to 5.3%. “For other unhealthy super-processed foods such as cakes, cookies, donuts and brownies, we need to mobilize the same energy and level of commitment,” Zhang said. Black non-Hispanic adolescents had a significantly higher proportion of super-processed foods in their diets than white adolescents. The study said it did not assess trends in other races or ethnic groups due to the lack of nationally representative data.However, the authors say that young Mexican-Americans consistently consume a low percentage of super-processed foods. May reflect more home cooking among Hispanic families. Parents’ education level and family income did not affect the consumption of super-processed foods. This suggests that they are common in most children’s diets, the study added. The authors stated that their study had some limitations. Reminding people of what they ate is not always an accurate measure of their dietary intake. In addition, they tend to underreport socially undesirable habits, such as eating unhealthy foods. In addition, super-processed foods require a complete list of ingredients, which can be difficult to classify accurately. This is because the children who complete the questionnaire are unlikely to provide the information. “Understanding trends and mechanisms of action in super-processed foods requires better ways to evaluate diets and classify foods,” writes Meyer and Tylie.

