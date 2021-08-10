Health Department spraying West Nile mosquitoes on the north side of Pittsburgh

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, some areas north of Pittsburgh will be sprayed with non-toxic mosquito pesticides after West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes have been identified.

Allegheny Center, California-Pesticides are sprayed Wednesday between 8 pm and 10 pm in the Kirkbride, Perry South, Central Northside, and Brighton Heights areas, the Department of Health said. In case of rain, it will be sprayed on August 16th.

People can report areas with stagnant water in their neighborhood click here..

In late July, after a West Nile fever mosquito was found, the Department of Health sprayed it into the city’s West End area.

There are four samples of West Nile-infected mosquitoes reported in Pittsburgh. These are the only samples tested positive this year in Allegheny County or Westmoreland County. According to the State Department’s environmental protection.

According to the Ministry of Health, no human cases of this disease have been reported in the county since 2018.

Men were involved in the 2018 incident 70s who lived in Penn Hills.

Most people infected with West Nile fever do not develop symptoms, but 20% can develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body pain, and joint pain. According to the Ministry of Health, most people recover completely, but less than 1% of people infected with West Nile fever develop neurological disorders caused by inflammation of the brain.

According to the Ministry of Health, anyone suspected of being infected should see a doctor.

There were no human cases of West Nile fever in Pennsylvania this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.