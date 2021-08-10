Do gyms, restaurants and businesses need a COVID-19 vaccination certificate? LA County Marsman Dates – Daily Breeze

The potential for coronavirus vaccines in businesses and other public spaces throughout the vast Los Angeles County Los Angeles County overseers were encouraged to consider such restrictions At a meeting on Tuesday, August 10, to reduce the proliferation of delta variants.

Since early July, this variant has become much more contagious than the previous alpha version of the disease and has become a major strain in the region, with nearly all of the 10.3 million counties recorded by August 5. Represents a sequenced case of.

Hospital beds are full of delta patients Case loads will continue to rise for weeks.

Still, after simply recommending people to vaccinate, the elected leaders said the virus Continue to prosperAnd, if the 4 million people in this unvaccinated county do not have significant dents, they will evolve. Researchers say that without widespread immunization, more deadly forms of the virus could emerge, which would threaten the long-sought recovery.

And the complicated problem is Beginning of the new semester..

“We need to consider whether additional measures, such as vaccine requirements for specific settings, are needed to prevent future surges and circulation of new variants, especially as we approach autumn and winter,” he said on Tuesday. Read the motion from Supervisor Janice Khan, who was set up to do the meeting.

If it passes, the bill could set vaccine requirements in indoor spaces where crowds gather and mix. This is modeled after vaccine requirements have been deployed in France and other European countries. It will also follow more aggressive promotion in New York City, which requires certification of COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain indoor businesses such as restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms.

New York officials, Microsoft, Tyson Foods, and the U.S. auto industry are taking stricter policies against variants, pushing people harder to get jabs, and more and more state and local governments. And join the major employers.

U.S. military members will need to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine from September 15 under a plan announced by the Pentagon on Monday and approved by President Joe Biden, according to the Associated Press.

The City of Los Angeles is also considering requirements. In a city council motion introduced last week by city council President Nuri Martinez and city council member Mitch O’Farrell, at least one vaccine for qualified people to visit indoor locations such as restaurants, bars and retail stores. You need to show that you have been vaccinated. Gym, spa, cinema, stadium, concert hub.

At that time, the county’s public health seemed to be open to similar mission possibilities throughout the county.

“The City of Los Angeles praises the addition of layers of protection, including assessing risks to residents, businesses and customers and requiring proof of vaccination,” a statement from the Southern California News Group said. I am. “We will work with supervisors, businesses and labor partners to consider all options for improving vaccination coverage and promoting the safety of all workplaces and indoor spaces in LA County.”

Potential action on Tuesday comes shortly after executive order Published by Hilda L. Solis, Chairman of the Board, all county employees are required to be vaccinated with COVID-19 by October 1.

The local business community is closely watching its actions, said Sarah Wiltfong, senior policy manager at BizFed, a county-wide organization that represents corporate interests.

After a period of momentum for the county’s economic recovery, companies from large manufacturers to small stores have been “blinded” by the promotion of missions that came only last week, Wiltphon said.

She added that Push raised questions and concerns among large and small employers.

According to Wiltphon, some are worried that business owners and their staff will have to check the vaccination status of their customers.

“It’s a really unpleasant situation and not everyone is ready to handle it,” she said.

According to her, it was easier to handle the indoor masking requirements published in mid-July. Feller recently suggested that it may already be helping to stabilize the case rate in the recent surge.

However, Wiltfon said: People are very strongly aware that there is no need for vaccination. It’s a difficult order to ask. “

The potential for vaccine requirements also raised the question of what evidence companies and venue customers need to present. Is it a paper card with a date and signature on it? Is it digital? Is it a photo? Is it a QR code? Or any of the above? And how can corporate staff know if a document is genuine?

This is a concern backed by evidence from corporate and university experience, many of which already require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend face-to-face classes. .. Both faculty and students at dozens of schools interviewed by the Associated Press have said they are concerned about how easy it is to get a fake vaccine card. The online family industry was created to address people who say they are not vaccinated for personal or religious reasons.

Your Instagram account sells a laminated COVID-19 vaccine card for $ 25 each. The other is the encrypted messaging app Telegram, which offers a “COVID-19 Vaccine Card Certificate” for up to $ 200 per card.

If Hahn’s motion is passed on Tuesday, will the Public Health Service, in consultation with the Consumer Business Department and county lawyers, require such a vaccination obligation to be a single vaccination or a full vaccination? Ask them to consider. The policy should be applied to all indoor public spaces or certain non-critical businesses and events.

The report two weeks later will also hopefully answer some of these questions.