Coronavirus: Can a child get a long COVID?
School-aged children, such as adults infected with the coronavirus, are prone to pandemics Long-distance carrier, According to the UK study Recently published Lancet..
Studies show that most children between the ages of 5 and 17 who test positive for the coronavirus generally have Most serious consequences Of the deadly pandemics, a small number of children have been reported to suffer from long-term symptoms of COVID-19. Medical journal..
Children are said to be coping with long COVIDs, like adults experiencing prolonged symptoms.
NS British studies Includes 1,734 children who reported infection with the coronavirus between September 1, 2020 and January 24, 2021 — the median duration for children to experience coronavirus symptoms is one week It states that it is within. Lancet..
- An average of 4.4% of the children surveyed were at least ill 28th day..
- About 2% of the children surveyed had at least persistent symptoms 56 days..
The most common symptoms reported by school-age children were headache, malaise, sore throat, anosmia (loss of smell) and fever.
- Fatigue, anosmia, and headaches lasted longer than other symptoms, and lethargy and loss of smell afflicted children for at least four weeks, the children said.
But what about the Delta variant?
After the UK report was published Health line He noted that research was done before the more contagious delta mutants began to spread around the world. The epidemic of coronavirus mutants is still in its infancy, so it is unclear how they affect children and in the short and long term.
- “As is often the case in science, new answers prompt new questions. If this study was conducted in different patient populations, would the results be the same?” Dr. Michael Grosso, Chief Medical Officer and Chair of Pediatrics, Huntington Hospital, Northwell Health, New York, Health line..
- “Also, are the results of children infected with recently circulating variants such as Delta similar or different? Additional to raise awareness of these and other issues. Will need to be investigated, “he added.
#LongCOVID Describes those who are experiencing the long-term health effects of # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..New discoveries from a study of 247 mild # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) At 6 months, 55% showed persistent symptoms such as fatigue, loss of taste / smell, and poor concentration. https://t.co/1UMIDHSn0Q # NIH (National Institutes of Health)
— Francis S. Collins (@NIHDirector) July 7, 2021
More Children May Have Longer COVIDs Than Studies Suggest
Director of National Institute of Health Dr. Francis Collins At a parliamentary hearing this spring, 11% to 15% of children infected with the coronavirus “will end up with this long-term result, which can be quite devastating in terms of school performance and more.” Said. New York Times report.
- According to The Times, doctors said, “Adolescents with mild or asymptomatic early infections can experience long COVIDs with entanglement, sometimes debilitating problems, schooling, sleep, extracurricular activities, and more. It confuses aspects of life. “
NS CDC It is not yet recommended that children under the age of 12 be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.The Health Organization also proposes children between the ages of 2 and 12 Wear a mask in public And when they are around people who live outside their home.
