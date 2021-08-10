Health
According to health officials, the COVID protocol remains unchanged in Jackson County despite “high” infection rates
Jackson, Michigan-The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified Jackson County as having a “high” COVID-19 infection rate.
In areas with this infection rate, the CDC encourages residents to return to masking indoors, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
However, the Jackson County Health Department has not changed its recommendations at this time, said interim health officer Debra Kubitsky. According to Kubitsky, the ministry will continue with the same preventive strategies it has recommended so far.
“At this time, we continue to recommend preventative strategies that comply with the COVID pandemic protocol, such as hand washing, social distance, wearing masks in indoor areas, especially if unvaccinated, and obtaining COVID vaccine,” Kubitskey said. Stated.
According to Kubitsky, the Department of Health will continue to work with Jackson County school districts to develop preventive protocols to keep students, parents and staff safe. Most Jackson County student classes will resume on August 25th.
“We continue to recommend a layered preventive strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the community,” Kubitskey said.
Last week, Jackson County “Substantial” transmission speed. However, according to the CDC, it is currently one of 17 counties classified as “high” infections in Michigan.
Related: Kent, Genecy, and 57 other Michigan counties need to be masked indoors again, the CDC says.
In counties classified as high infectious rates, there are more than 100 COVID-19 cases per person per week and / or positive rates above 10%.
According to CDC data as of August 8, Jackson County has a weekly rate of 114.82 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with a weekly mortality rate of zero. According to the data, about 50.1% of Jackson County residents over the age of 12 receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine.
The city of Jackson has recently mandated masks at all city facilities due to the high prevalence of COVID-19.
Related: Masks are now required at all Jackson City facilities
Currently, people in county buildings don’t need masks, Kubitsky said.
More from Jackson Citizen Patriots:
The body of an unknown man found in Eaton County, police said
“He was a steel man”: The family remembers the tree owner in the Jackson area
Part of the ride, food and music on the second day of the Jackson County Fair
Gunmen in general after the shootout in Jackson County, according to police
5 COVID Delta variant cases linked to the Faster Horses Festival
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/jackson/2021/08/covid-protocols-not-changing-in-jackson-county-despite-high-transmission-rate-health-officials-said.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]