Pfizer vaccine, teenagers, myocarditis

August 10, 2021

What was claimed

A Pfizer-vaccinated 12-17 year old CDC study found 397 reports of heart inflammation.

Our verdict

It is true that 397 cases of myocarditis were reported after about 8.9 million adolescents who were vaccinated.

What was claimed

14 died in children aged 12 to 17 years who were vaccinated with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Our verdict

In the United States, 14 deaths were reported after Pfizer vaccination, but the CDC concluded that there were no vaccination deaths.

What was claimed

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 who received the Pfizer vaccine had 9,246 side effects during the month.

Our verdict

This was the number of reports of more than six months by July 2021 of the 8.9 million vaccinated children.

