Pfizer vaccine, teenagers, myocarditis

August 10, 2021

NS video Facebook, which has thousands of views, makes many claims about children and the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine.

The voice of the video states: “Children aged 12 to 17 years vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine have 9,246 side effects against Pfizer vaccine … 863 of which were serious events, 14 deaths and 397 reports of myocarditis. . “”

Based on these numbers, the voice states: “I agree that the Pfizer vaccine for children is an absolute disaster.”

This can be misleading due to the lack of context. The numbers are from a study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on reactions reported after the Pfizer vaccine, but not necessarily for the Pfizer vaccine.

How many reports do you have?

CDC Said As of July 16, 2021, 8.9 million children between the ages of 12 and 17 had been vaccinated with the Pfizer Covid vaccine. Indeed, at the time, the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, VAERS, could act as an early warning system if the general public reported problems that occurred after vaccination and some of those problems occurred. There were 9,246 reports. Caused by the vaccine). A report was produced on about one out of 1,000 vaccinations.

About 91% of these were due to “non-serious adverse events” such as dizziness and fainting. Significant events are categorized as those in which the person has been hospitalized, has been hospitalized for an extended period of time, or has experienced a life-threatening illness, permanent disability, and death.

Of these 9,246 reports, 397 or 4% were related to myocarditis (inflammation (Myocardial) or Myocardial pericarditis (Inflamed myocardium and pericardium, fibrous sac around the heart). Both can be caused by a variety of causes, and myocarditis in adolescents is rare but unheard of. Children And it is unknown how many of these cases reported to VAERS were caused by the vaccine.

The CDC states: “In a serious report, myocarditis and other conditions that may be associated with myocarditis were one of the most common terms reported, although these terms are used throughout the VAERS report. It didn’t make up the majority.

“The report of death to VAERS was not determined to be the result of myocarditis.”

In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the Government Human Medical Commission Evaluated Report of myocarditis after Covid-19 vaccination.Guidance from the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) has recently been Has been updated Pfizer vaccine is recommended for people over 16 years old.

The MHRA assessment recommends that medical professionals and vaccinated people pay attention to the symptoms of chest pain, shortness of breath, or myocarditis, a new onset of the following symptoms: arrhythmia (Abnormal heartbeat).

JCVI too Note In adults in Israel and the United States, “the cases of myocarditis reported after mRNA vaccination are” mild phenotypes “and are the majority compared to the more typical cases of myocarditis. Recovers quickly from an acute episode. “

How many children have died?

Fourteen deaths were reported to VAERS after vaccination and the CDC reviewed them as part of the study. As the video claims, four were under the age of 15 and 10 were between the ages of 16 and 17. CDC said: “Impressions about the cause of death are pulmonary embolism (2), suicide (2), intracranial hemorrhage (2), heart failure (1), blood cell phagocytic lymphohistiocytosis and disseminated Mycobacterium keronae infection (1), And further records of unknown or pending (6). “

As I said before, I don’t know if the symptoms reported by VAERS were caused by the vaccine. The CDC concluded that the cause of death was not due to vaccination, but that additional information was withheld as to the exact cause of death for some who died.

Myocarditis is “Rare serious adverse events It is associated with mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination, “but no childhood death has been confirmed. These serious reports were so rare that the CDC Still recommended Children over the age of 12 in the United States should be vaccinated to help protect against Covid-19.