Adams County Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus – CBS Denver





Adams County, Colorado (CBS4) — Tri-County Health Department confirms first West Nile virus infection mosquitoThis year in Adams County. No human casualties have been reported in the area so far, but authorities are urging residents to take precautions. “The first of these mosquitoA positive West Nile virus test is a good reminder for people to protect themselves. mosquito Eliminate bites mosquito Breeding grounds around the house, “said Dr. John Douglas Jr. of TCHD. read more: Javon Price, Rayvell Powell arrested last weekend for deadly shooting outside Coors Field Residents need to remove water trapped in gutters, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, or other water containers. mosquitoes can breed “The West Nile virus can be prevented by defending itself, so everyone needs to take precautions. mosquito “Bite wounds,” said Dr. Douglas. In July, CBS4 spoke with Eric Aakko of the Weld County Public Health Service. He said the high temperatures mixed with the afternoon shower are ideal for mosquito breeding. read more: Pueblo’s 130-year-old historic building destroyed by fire “This year will probably be a bad year for Culex pipiens, which can be a bad year for West Nile virus.” Aakko predicted.. You can protect yourself by avoiding outdoor exposure mosquitoes are active, wear protective clothing, and apply insect repellent whenever you are outdoors. Most people infected with WNV do not get sick. About 1 in 5 infected people develop fever with other symptoms such as headache, body pain, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. Most people with this type of WNV disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. One in 150 infected people develops serious illnesses that affect the central nervous system with complications such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and meningitis (inflammation of the membrane surrounding the brain and spinal cord). In rare cases, it will lead to death. Other news: Twelve days have passed since a landslide shut down the I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, but the closure never ends. visit www.tchd.org/276/mosquitoes-West-Nile-Virus When www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/west-nile-virus For more information on West Nile virus.

