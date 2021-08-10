More children are catching COVID-19, but it’s unclear if they’re sick: Coronavirus UpdateExBulletin





Switch captions John Cherry / Getty Images

John Cherry / Getty Images Coronavirus cases are increasing among children during the period when highly infectious delta mutants are rapidly spreading throughout the United States. New state level data Analysis by the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association shows that approximately 15% of all newly reported COVID-19 cases are children. Nationwide for the week ending on August 5th. Approximately 94,000 COVID-19 child cases were recorded during that period, a 31% increase from the approximately 72,000 cases reported a week ago. The week before that, there were 39,000 new child cases. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children’s Hospitals said the number of cases of new coronaviruses in children has increased since July, after a period of decline in early summer. Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases at Stanford University, said: “Children under the age of 12 are not vaccinated, so infections are increasing in that group as well. [the delta variant] Very infectious. “ Parents are looking for an answer One of the big questions for parents, whether Delta makes their children more ill than their predecessors, is not yet clear. However, the numbers appear to indicate that children infected with the coronavirus are rarely ill, hospitalized, and dead. In states where data are available, less than 2% of all children with COVID-19 cases required hospitalization, and 0.00% to 0.03% were fatal. “There is no pattern that suggests that the virus in children is more virulent, more serious, or more severe than it was before the emergence of this variant,” Maldonado added. Concerns about the burden on the pediatric care system Nevertheless, increasing the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 can put additional strain on the already overloaded pediatric health care system. Many children’s hospitals serve not only patients infected with the coronavirus, but also children with problems indirectly related to the pandemic. Many children developed mental health problems due to social isolation, while others postponed medical care at the peak of last year’s outbreak. “This kind of indirect effect of COVID has actually had a far greater impact on pediatric intensive care capacity than the direct number of children with COVID,” said the CEO of the Children’s Hospital Association. Mark Wietecha says. Although there has been no sharp increase in hospitalizations, many children currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are probably caused by the delta mutation and are more ill than children infected with previous strains, Witeka said. rice field. The big picture remains unclear, but he said children’s hospitals still need specially trained medical staff who understand the unique requirements for treating young patients. Incidents are skyrocketing as many children prepare for the beginning of a new school year.Some states Trying to prevent the school district from requiring students to wear masks..

