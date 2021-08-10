Snohomish County needs a mask indoors over 5 years old from Thursday





Starting this Thursday, everyone in Snohomish County over the age of 5 “must wear a mask in indoor public places.” County leaders said the number of new COVID-19 cases was skyrocketing, the hospital’s intensive care unit was now 90% full, and positive test rates jumped from 2-3% to more than 10% of those tested. I am. The Mask Directive, issued by Dr. Chris Spitters, Chief Officer of the Snowhomish Health District, is available in businesses, grocery stores, shops, child care, schools, transportation, healthcare offices, and other places where people gather. Means to wear a mask. Spitter describes it as follows: “We need your help to bring it back under control.” Although the Mask Directive does not apply to outdoor gatherings, Spitters strongly recommends that people wear masks outdoors. State regulations require that all unvaccinated people already wear masks. The numbers help tell the story. The number of new COVID cases doubled to 1,300 in three weeks.

Currently, there are an average of 280 new cases per week for every 100,000 residents. In short, the CDC considers us a “highly infected county.”

One in ten people tested last week was virus-positive.

Hospitalization is three times that of three weeks ago.

The ICU bed has 90% capacity and 62 COVID patients, 4 of whom are on ventilators. “If you want to live, you should get vaccinated,” county executive Dave Summers told reporters. He cited his three points in the epidemic of delta mutants, which are far more contagious than previous strains. “The consensus is that if you don’t have a COVID yet and haven’t been vaccinated, you’ll probably get one,” Summers said. “The risk of serious illness and death is much higher,” he added, if not vaccinated. And third – Summers added – vaccines are “very effective in keeping people away from hospitals and healthier. It’s safe, effective, and our way forward.” The virus surge was “not a coincidence,” Spitters said. He considers this to be a convergence of three things. It is a reduction in the much more contagious Delta variant, incomplete vaccine efforts, and preventive efforts over the past month. Spitters added that only 54% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated. This means that nearly 250,000 people over the age of 12 have not started vaccination. This is in addition to 125,000 children under the age of 12 who are not yet vaccinated. The two leaders said vaccination increased in the first week of August, but Spitters said “we need to go faster.” Asked if the new surge would lead to an order to vaccinate all civil servants in the county, similar to what Governor Jay Inslee issued to state workers, Summers said: increase. We are examining these requirements to see how they apply to the county. “ Can the county retreat and impose business restrictions again? “The possibility is always there,” Spitters told reporters. “We need to protect and protect the community and prevent death and suffering. Something may be at the table,” he said, with authorities assessing the number of cases weekly. What Spitter is most worried about is “our collective fatigue from this pandemic.” “I’m sick of it,” Spitters added. “My family is tired of it. I’m tired. We all want it to end, but it’s not.” History tells us that this virus is not the way to go. He added that he was. –By Bob Throndosen

