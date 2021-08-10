Health
Howard County leaders promote vaccine incentives to return to school and the safety of COVID-19
Ministry of Health announces vaccine PSA
Ellicott City, Maryland – Today, Howard County executive Calvin Ball has joined local leaders and community members to facilitate immunization of students returning to school buildings. To date, nearly 79% of Howard County residents are between the ages of 12 and 17 and have been vaccinated at least once, with approximately 71% being fully vaccinated.The Ministry of Health also announced the announcement of public services It is intended to encourage all eligible residents to be vaccinated.You can find photos of the event here. You can find the video here.
“I am very proud and encouraged by over 86% of residents who have already taken at least one shot. Thank you for whatever your motive or reason.” The ball said. “Now we need your help to convince and help the remaining 38,000 unvaccinated friends, family and neighbors. Children, students, returning to a fully vaccinated school building, The more educators we have, the safer face-to-face learning will be for everyone. “
Currently, 86.1% of Howard County residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 80.8% have been fully vaccinated. Howard County continues to lead the state in vaccination rates, with nearly 70% of the total population fully vaccinated.The Department of Health operates a clinic today on August 10thNS Ideal for parents to bring their children after work from 5 pm to 7 pm at Howard Community College. Vaccine clinics are also run daily. To find a location near you, visit the following website: Vaccine.howardcountymd.gov.
Vaccine PSA
“Why Get VaxxedIn the series, young people and their parents, a 20-year-old chef, and participants in a black vaccine trial explained why they chose vaccination. The 30-second video will be released weekly for the next 3 weeks, making it the final 3-minute edited video.Click to watch the first video in the series here.
“Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool for fighting the virus, as Delta variants have become established in Maryland.” Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rothman said. “It’s time for those who are waiting to get vaccinated at the right time. Delaying vaccination increases the risk of getting sick, increases the time away from work, increases the time away from school, It only increases the chances of hospitalization or death. Vaccination also protects people in younger communities who are unable or have not yet been vaccinated due to medical problems. “
“We really believe in vaccination. I feel that anyone who can get the vaccine should go out and do it.” Keith O’Neill, a parent of Howard County and a participant in the Public Service Announcement series, said. “People who are worried about vaccination need to contact their healthcare provider or someone they can trust to make informed decisions.”
School masking policy
The Howard County Public School System conducted Maskman Dates for all students and K-12 staff in the following academic year. Howard Community College is also requesting masking on campus and all school buildings for the next fall semester.
“In less than three weeks, the school doors will reopen and about 58,000 students will return to the building, many of whom have not returned to school since March 13, 2020.” HCPSS director Dr. Michael J said. Martirano.. “It is very clear that the focus of our system is on the return to normalized instruction and we follow public health guidance so that we can remain open. I follow all of our students. It is highly recommended to consider vaccines for your child to help parents maintain their child. At school, reduce the spread of COVID-19 within our school community. “
“Howard Community College strongly recommends that all students be vaccinated against COVID-19.” Lin Coleman, Vice President of Administration and Finance at Howard Community College, said. “To help students get vaccinated, HCC has partnered with Howard County Health Department to hold a vaccination clinic during the university’s summer bash for freshmen and returnees on Thursday, August 12. Yes, students who are fully vaccinated have a one-time bookstore credit of $ 50. “
Sources
2/ https://www.howardcountymd.gov/News081021
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]