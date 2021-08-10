Howard County leaders promote vaccine incentives to return to school and the safety of COVID-19

Ministry of Health announces vaccine PSA

Ellicott City, Maryland – Today, Howard County executive Calvin Ball has joined local leaders and community members to facilitate immunization of students returning to school buildings. To date, nearly 79% of Howard County residents are between the ages of 12 and 17 and have been vaccinated at least once, with approximately 71% being fully vaccinated.The Ministry of Health also announced the announcement of public services It is intended to encourage all eligible residents to be vaccinated.You can find photos of the event here. You can find the video here.

“I am very proud and encouraged by over 86% of residents who have already taken at least one shot. Thank you for whatever your motive or reason.” The ball said. “Now we need your help to convince and help the remaining 38,000 unvaccinated friends, family and neighbors. Children, students, returning to a fully vaccinated school building, The more educators we have, the safer face-to-face learning will be for everyone. “

Currently, 86.1% of Howard County residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 80.8% have been fully vaccinated. Howard County continues to lead the state in vaccination rates, with nearly 70% of the total population fully vaccinated.The Department of Health operates a clinic today on August 10thNS Ideal for parents to bring their children after work from 5 pm to 7 pm at Howard Community College. Vaccine clinics are also run daily. To find a location near you, visit the following website: Vaccine.howardcountymd.gov.

Vaccine PSA

“Why Get VaxxedIn the series, young people and their parents, a 20-year-old chef, and participants in a black vaccine trial explained why they chose vaccination. The 30-second video will be released weekly for the next 3 weeks, making it the final 3-minute edited video.Click to watch the first video in the series here.

“Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool for fighting the virus, as Delta variants have become established in Maryland.” Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rothman said. “It’s time for those who are waiting to get vaccinated at the right time. Delaying vaccination increases the risk of getting sick, increases the time away from work, increases the time away from school, It only increases the chances of hospitalization or death. Vaccination also protects people in younger communities who are unable or have not yet been vaccinated due to medical problems. “

“We really believe in vaccination. I feel that anyone who can get the vaccine should go out and do it.” Keith O’Neill, a parent of Howard County and a participant in the Public Service Announcement series, said. “People who are worried about vaccination need to contact their healthcare provider or someone they can trust to make informed decisions.”

School masking policy

The Howard County Public School System conducted Maskman Dates for all students and K-12 staff in the following academic year. Howard Community College is also requesting masking on campus and all school buildings for the next fall semester.

“In less than three weeks, the school doors will reopen and about 58,000 students will return to the building, many of whom have not returned to school since March 13, 2020.” HCPSS director Dr. Michael J said. Martirano.. “It is very clear that the focus of our system is on the return to normalized instruction and we follow public health guidance so that we can remain open. I follow all of our students. It is highly recommended to consider vaccines for your child to help parents maintain their child. At school, reduce the spread of COVID-19 within our school community. “

“Howard Community College strongly recommends that all students be vaccinated against COVID-19.” Lin Coleman, Vice President of Administration and Finance at Howard Community College, said. “To help students get vaccinated, HCC has partnered with Howard County Health Department to hold a vaccination clinic during the university’s summer bash for freshmen and returnees on Thursday, August 12. Yes, students who are fully vaccinated have a one-time bookstore credit of $ 50. “