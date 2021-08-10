UPMC offers a new COVID-19 treatment, but says vaccines are still a better option





UPMC announced on Tuesday that it would offer new preventative treatments to people who have been exposed to people with COVID-19 but have not yet developed their own illness. US Food and Drug Administration Recently granted an emergency use authorization Post-exposure prophylaxis of monoclonal antibodies. NS FDA explains These antibodies are “proteins made in the laboratory that mimic the ability of the immune system to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses.” This treatment is already used in patients, ideally in mild to moderate cases, after the onset of COVID-19. People who are not vaccinated or have immunodeficiency are also eligible for this post-exposure treatment. This includes children up to 12 years old. “This is provided in the outpatient and inpatient environment, senior care community, and emergency care,” said Dr. Erin McCreeley, an infectious disease pharmacist. “I think we’ve treated about 14 patients with this treatment so far. We’re ready. Soon we’ll be able to manage this throughout the enterprise.” UPMC has 40 hospitals in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New York. While this treatment is promising, according to McCreary, it is not a replacement for the vaccine, which is the most effective way to protect yourself and others from the virus. Delta variants continue to spread rapidly in western Pennsylvania, but government officials have postponed the resurgence of new mitigation orders such as Maskmandate. According to Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director of UPMC infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, the lack of protection is a “particularly dangerous time.” Despite the risks posed by Delta, UPMC has not yet required staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Many other healthcare systems, including the Allegheny Health Network, are taking this step. Since UPMC is the largest non-governmental employer in Pennsylvania, such missions can have significant implications. But Snyder said it’s important to understand why someone doesn’t want the vaccine. “Our job is to meet people where they are. Build trust, dispel myths, make them available. And people who people can trust in their community. Please help me hear from us that vaccines are important, “he said. When asked if UPMC would offer incentives such as bonuses and paid leave to encourage vaccination, Snyder said the current focus was on vaccine education. According to Snyder, the current COVID-19 hospitalization at UPMC was 1/10 of December, when coronavirus cases peaked in Pennsylvania. Due to vaccines and outpatient treatment, hospitalizations and deaths are unlikely to be as high as last year. However, many of the most severe COVID-19 consequences caused by delta variants can be avoided by vaccination.

