Delta Variant Increases Number of Children Hospitalized in Kansas City Prior to New School Year | KCUR 89.3

In the Kansas City area, the number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 is skyrocketing as the local school district prepares to return to campus this month.

The Children’s Mercy Hospital hit a record number of 22 COVID patients on Monday, surpassing the highest seen last winter. That number had dropped to 11 patients by Tuesday, but doctors warned that this does not mean that cases are still on the decline.

Dr. Angela Myers, director of the hospital’s pediatric infectious disease department, said she is also seeing a surge in patients hospitalized for pediatric diseases such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The virus is usually found only in winter, but the hospital currently has 41 children admitted with RSV.

“We had zero RSV for over a year because our kids were masking when they were at home, in quarantine, or on the go,” says Myers. “Now, the virus is rampant when people are gathering in a group of unmasked and existing non-immune children.”

Rural county More COVID infections are seen in the younger population as delta variants continue to proliferate across the region. According to Myers, this increase is due to the highly contagious subspecies and children under the age of 12 not being vaccinated.

To protect the young children in this area many The local school district has a mask-wearing policy before students return to campus. Myers said these policy changes would help keep children in the classroom.

“Last year, children went in and out of school throughout the school year. The best place for children is to be in school every day, and the best way to keep them there is to get sick in the first place. It’s about protecting it from becoming, “Myers said.

School districts vote for mask-up

The unified government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas adopted the Mask Order last week, but excluded public and private schools and cities in Edwardsville and Bonner Springs. So far, Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools, and Piper School Districts are the only county education systems in need of masks.

Julian Van Liu, director of health at Wyandot County, said he was concerned that non-obligatory county school districts could become a “hot box” for infection.

“We can’t think of schools in silos. They are part of our community’s network and ecosystem, and what happens there affects our other people. We need to take the facts seriously, “Vanrew said in a morning briefing at the University of Kansas Health System on Tuesday.

Dr. Rex Archer, a former director of the Kansas City Department of Health, said a “real problem” could be expected in the fall if schools do not require the wearing of universal masks. He said in a briefing that many school systems were being pressured by a small number of “information-deficient parents” not to carry out mask mandates.

Archer said the mission would help keep the school open and important for children struggling with virtual learning.

“Do I like to wear masks? No, but you do it to protect others, and sometimes to protect yourself. The big message here is our kids. It’s worth spending a year where we can really get in and learn, and we need to do everything we can to help our children, “said Archer.

Social media myths

Archer said he blamed social media for spreading the “myth” and contributing false information about masking and vaccination. He encouraged people to look for reliable scientific sources such as the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Van Liu said one of the biggest myths she heard was that COVID does not affect children, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention manages and prevents illness. report As of August 4, 349 children under the age of 17 died of COVID-19.

According to Myers, children are less likely to get a more severe infection than adults, but that doesn’t mean they won’t.

“Yesterday there were 22 children in the hospital with a COVID infection. There are 11 today. Obviously, the children get sick with COVID. Obviously they get sick enough to require hospitalization. “There are,” said Myers.

Beyond masking, Myers recommended that parents screen their children daily for their symptoms before sending them to school. She also recommended that parents create “cocoons” around their children by ensuring that everyone around them is vaccinated.