From pandemic support to endemic management





Sponsored Content Brought by Experts believe that herd immunity to COVID-19 is unlikely to arrive soon, as more contagious mutants continue to emerge and vaccination takes place slower than expected.1 Instead, SARS-CoV-2 is more likely to become endemic and remains a constant but non-fatal threat in most parts of the world. The rapid development of numerous SARS-CoV-2 detection tests has played an important role in initiating a pandemic response. However, as COVID-19 moves to the endemic stage, the development of next-generation diagnostics will focus more on not diagnosing infectious diseases, but on notifying decisions regarding disease management and treatment. COVID-19 Diagnosis Overview Since the beginning of the global health crisis, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has worked closely with diagnostic developers to facilitate access to COVID-19 testing and accelerate the development of home testing. By creating a flexible regulatory framework, the agency has enabled an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for approximately 400 testing and sampling devices for SARS-CoV-2.2 281 molecular testing and sample collection equipment. This includes 52 tests using samples collected at home, one prescription at home, and two over-the-counter (OTC) home tests.

85 antibody and other immune response tests. This includes testing with samples collected at home and three home tests.

30 antigen tests including 3 prescription home tests and 5 OTC tests Evolution of COVID-19 diagnostics Within months of the declaration of a public health emergency, the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 enables the collection and testing of specimens from hospital-based testing to non-hospital environments. It has rapidly evolved into a point of care platform. The FDA has identified the need for tests that can be performed completely outside the laboratory or medical facility and continues to prioritize reviews of home collection, home testing, point of care, and high-throughput laboratory testing.3 Through public health emergencies, the FDA has pledged to provide timely guidance to support COVID-19 response efforts. In February 2021, authorities issued a series of guidance documents addressing the emergence and potential emergence of SARS-CoV-2 mutants.Four Among these, the policy for assessing the impact of viral mutations on the COVID-19 test provides recommendations for assessing the potential impact of viral genetic mutations on test design, performance, and surveillance. increase.Five In March 2021, the FDA granted the first new marketing approval for BioFire Respiratory Panel 2.1. This is a diagnostic test for the simultaneous qualitative detection of multiple respiratory viral and bacterial nucleic acids, making it the first SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test available for sale. Beyond public health emergencies.6 Equally important, this approval establishes new regulations and paves the way for other multipathogen tests that help distinguish between different upper respiratory tract infections (URIs). These tests become important as COVID-19 becomes more prevalent, as COVID-19 is treated differently than other URIs. Transition to prediction and prognosis Due to the appearance of mutants such as the delta mutant and the phenotype from asymptomatic disease to rapid decline, COVID-19 is a persistent population even after the end of a public health emergency. It has become clear that it will continue to be a health problem. Appropriate prognostic and therapeutic guidance tools are needed to effectively manage systemic disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection. The next stage of research and development for COVID-19 is biomarker driven. Access to COVID-19 Tool (ACT)-Accelerators need molecular tools that can be used to identify biomarkers that address three key challenges beyond diagnosis. Assessment of the effectiveness of future vaccines or treatments Identification and prevention of clinical complications Stratify patients for proper treatment A wide range of biomarkers are under investigation to predict the severity and complications of COVID-19. These biomarkers have been shown to play important roles in the regulation of established inflammatory markers such as interleukin-6 (IL-6) and the COVID-19 response of the lungs, gastrointestinal tract, and skin. Includes cytokines such as LIGHT. Researchers, including a specialized laboratory for Precision for Medicine, are also studying the response of immune cells to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Future COVID-19 diagnosis may rely on multiple biomarkers and algorithms to predict the severity of the disease. Advanced bioinformatics techniques are applied to large data streams that integrate proteomics, immunology, and genomic analysis to identify biomarker signatures that are both predictors and prognosis of COVID-19 disease. Precision for Medicine supports the development of Inflammatix’s CoVerity ™, a 5 mRNA classifier test supported by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) that has shown usefulness in predicting the risk of severe respiratory failure in COVID-19. ..7 References

1. The New York Times. COVID 19.Expectations that “herd immunity” will decline as the virus gets hurt towards becoming endemic.. Published May 9, 2021. Updated July 30, 2021.

2. US Food and Drug Administration. FDACOVID-19 Response Summary.. Published July 19, 2021.

3. Food and Drug Administration. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Approves First COVID-19 Test for Self-Test at Home..

4. Food and Drug Administration. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: The FDA issues a policy to guide medical product developers addressing variants of the virus..

5. Device and Radiation Health Center. US Food and Drug Administration. Policy for assessing the effects of viral mutations on the COVID-19 test..

6. US Food and Drug Administration. FDA Allows Marketing of First SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test Using Traditional Premarket Review Process..

7. Inflammation. DARPA Awards Up to $ 1.1 Million Inflammation to Develop Diagnosis Predicting Severity Risk of COVID-19, September 29, 2020.

