The first West Nile virus case in Michigan was confirmed in horses and birds in 2021





The first case of West Nile virus this year was reported in a population of animals and mosquitoes in Michigan, state officials said Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recently identified the first case in a 28-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Midland County. A poorly vaccinated mare was “sickened by the sudden onset of a neurological disorder and was humanely euthanized,” a representative said in a statement on July 15. “The discovery of WNV in horses in Michigan indicates that the virus is circulating again in the state,” said state veterinarian Nora Wineland. “Its presence underscores the need to take all necessary steps to protect animals from the disease.” NS virus It has been detected in mosquito and wildlife populations. According to the release, it has been identified in five wild birds in the Beliën, Calhorn, Cass and Ingam counties and in three mosquito pools in Calhorn, Kent and Auckland. “We urge Michigan to continue to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes (in addition to pets and livestock). A sip of infected mosquitoes can cause serious illness. You can, “said Dr. Johnny Cardun, Chief Health Officer and Deputy Director of Health for the State Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan. “Procedures such as using EPA-registered insect repellents outdoors, avoiding mosquitoes (if possible), and wearing clothing that covers your arms and legs to prevent bites can help.” Last year, 32 human cases were reported. These include 1 in Barry County, 2 in Clinton County, 1 in Gratiot County, 2 in Ingham County, 4 in Kent County, 2 in Macomb County, 8 in Oakland County and 7 in Wayne. , Detroit has been reported to contain five. In 2019, the state said there were 12 human cases and 2 deaths. According to state officials, there were no reports of West Nile fever in livestock last year, which was confirmed in 2019 on horses in Lapia County. according to Year-end report Michigan Department of Health and Human Services The virus was reported in 2020 in 10 birds in the counties of Bay, Delta, Dickinson, Lapia, Auckland, Ogemo and Saginaw, the agency said. It was also reported in 74 mosquito pools in Arenac, Bay, Kent, Lapia, Midland, Auckland and Saginaw counties. The virus normally circulates between birds and mosquitoes, but infected insects can also infect humans and animals through bites, depending on the condition. According to experts, summer and early autumn are the highest-risk times in Michigan. To combat the epidemic, animal owners should use insect repellents, house livestock in barns under fans during peak mosquito activity from dusk to dawn, and eliminate standing water. It is required to take measures including. “Contact your veterinarian if the animal shows signs of illness: mild fever, loss of appetite, drowsiness, weakness, tripping, quivering, drooping lips and / or head tilt,” state officials said on Tuesday. Stated. Mosquito-borne diseases can be reported to MDARD by filling out and submitting. Reportable disease form To [email protected]

