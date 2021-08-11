COVID Fact vs. Fiction: Vaccine

During the second summer, COVID will continue to cause havoc in the country. Here in Santa Barbara County, after reaching a milestone of 50% of the fully vaccinated population, that number has shown no momentum and is now 52%. Easily contagious varieties and the resurgence of public rallies such as Old Spanish Days could create a perfect storm for another wave of lively events.

Not all of the new COVID-19 information available online and on social media is reliable. In this series Independence Using information from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Service, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization, and research from Johns Hopkins and Yale, attempts to separate common COVID myths and misconceptions from the truth. increase.

The three emergency licensed vaccines are at the heart of a highly polarized public debate, with many civil servants encouraging vaccination and the citizens involved voicely opposed to school and workplace obligations. increase.

Vaccinated people have been shown to be able to get COVID-19, but the risk to unvaccinated people is much greater. The majority of unvaccinated cases result in hospitalization and death, but cases of vaccinated individuals are usually mild and do not have serious consequences.

These groundbreaking incidents are on the rise across the country, but it is important to put this information in the context. In the county, cases of vaccinated individuals accounted for 11 percent of patients admitted to hospitals. Nationally, that number is estimated to be less than 1 percent.

According to the latest CDC data, less than 0.004% of fully vaccinated people experienced breakthrough cases leading to hospitalization and less than 0.001% died. The 35,000 cases of vaccinated individuals may seem high, but they are inferior to the 35 million active cases in the country.

Also contributing to vaccine hesitation is the data in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Understanding the background context is also important in this unconfirmed reporting system. This system is used to report adverse effects of vaccination, but does not determine if the vaccine has caused the reported event.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which operates the system, are aware of data limitations designed primarily as an early signal to detect vaccine problems. “The reports submitted to VAERS are often lacking in detail and may contain errors,” the CDC said on its own website.

Opponents of mandatory vaccines at school and at work are also concerned about the freedom of choice for medical care and vaccines that may be rushed by urgent approval. Full FDA approval may change some thinking, but some are still morally opposed.

One rumor claimed that the vaccine made women infertile. According to the World Health Organization, this myth comes from a petition stating that the proteins in the Pfizer vaccine are similar to those that interfere with the development of the placenta in pregnant women and can make them infertile. This was not the case because the Pfizer vaccine proteins are not similar to harmful proteins and do not adversely affect pregnancy.

The COVID-19 vaccine is new and individuals should consult with a medical professional or public health guidance when deciding on a vaccine.Please check countyofsb.org/phd For regular updates.

