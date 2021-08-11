OB-GYN emphasizes the safety of COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women





West Palm Beach, Florida — Infecting COVID-19 during pregnancy is a horrifying idea for pregnant mothers. A recently unvaccinated mother in Palm Beach County Details of her fight With the virus while pregnant with her daughter. Special scope: coronavirus Dr. Dudley Brown Jr., a board-certified OB-GYN doctor, explained on Tuesday that it is not dangerous for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “It’s more dangerous to get COVID during pregnancy than to get vaccinated during pregnancy,” Brown Jr. said. He said the data collected by the researchers confirm the safety of the vaccine for pregnant women. Facebook Q & A: Pregnancy and COVID-19 “More than 30,000 women were vaccinated during pregnancy or immediately after vaccination,” Brown Jr. Says. “The data we collect do not show the dangerous effects of vaccines during pregnancy.” He emphasized that the best way for a mother to protect herself and her foetation from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. “At any point during pregnancy, infection with COVID can lead to serious illness, which can lead to hospitalization, stay in the intensive care unit, and death,” he said. Cat McGinley of Palm Beach Gardens and her husband are preparing to give birth soon. “The idea of ​​introducing a child to this world is scary enough,” McGinley said. WPTV Pregnant Kat McGinley explains why she chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Early on, she decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but said she couldn’t tolerate morning sickness during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. “I had to wait until I stopped spitting my brain every day, and at that point I was in my second semester, so get out of the’first semester horror’anyway,” McGinley said. rice field. Pregnant mothers can expect some side effects from the shot, such as low-grade fever and fatigue like others who are vaccinated. McGinley’s doctor, Brown Jr., said the statement that the vaccine was was false, but that the treatment for COVID-19 was actually . He said women infected with the virus during pregnancy may be treated with convalescent plasma or remdesivir to save their children and mothers. “Them [treatments] They are , as there are no important pregnancy data, “Brown Jr. said. He points out that pregnancy is a risk factor for serious illness, even in the absence of underlying illness. McGinley said he had pregnant friends on both sides of the aisle for the COVID-19 vaccine. She said getting a shot was a decision she had to make herself. “Obviously in the Delta variant, it’s very scary. I kept wearing the mask even with the vaccine,” she said.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wptv.com/coronavirus/obgyn-emphasizes-safety-of-covid-19-vaccine-for-pregnant-women The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos