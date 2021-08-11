GPs in areas tired of false alarms of COVID-19 vaccine are confusing patients





The Victorian GP in the region says it is fighting a “serious problem” with vaccine hesitation as false information about COVID-19 continues to spread. Key Point: The Victorian Regional GP states that vaccines continue to hesitate in the Victorian region due to false information.

GP urges patients to obtain facts from epidemiologists

More people have expressed their preference for one vaccine over another Clydronan, owner of the Yarawonga Medical Clinic, said more and more patients are refusing to book vaccinations due to widespread misconceptions in the community. “Everyone seems to be an expert at this point,” said Dr. Ronan. “We are saturated with information and not all information is useful.” Dr. Ronan urged his community to listen to the facts from epidemiologists. “Otherwise you get people to speak outside their expertise. You will get people with no expertise at all, and they all have an opinion,” he said. rice field. “As a result, there was a serious problem with vaccine hesitation.” Read more about the COVID-19 vaccine: People who are not making informed decisions Dr. Ronan said he saw more people requesting the Pfizer vaccine than AstraZeneca. “There are relative strengths and weaknesses, but both are good vaccines and work well,” he said. “When people try to compare them, a smoke and mirror campaign begins.” Victorian doctors in the area are urging people to look for the facts of COVID-19 from reputable medical sources. ((( ABC News: Daniel Bonica ). Dr. Ronan said he believed that non-medical voices threatened patients with “one-millionth” blood clotting events from AstraZeneca. “This recent outbreak has killed about five times as many people in Australia as they have died from the AZ vaccine in the past year,” he said. “As far as I can see, the only way to measure those differences is to keep people away from the intensive care unit and prevent death.” Read all articles about the coronavirus pandemic Hesitation must end for the safety of the area In addition to false information, Dr. Ronan said sporadic vaccine supplies to the region are adding to the turmoil. “If you offer AZ and Pfizer here, it’s tapped on and off,” he said. “But every time they change the program, everyone wants to get confused.” Find more local news Federal figures recently released show that Bendigo is currently leading the region and Victoria as a whole in terms of vaccination coverage. As of August 1, 52.6% of people over the age of 15 had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine at the regional center. Over 25 percent are fully vaccinated. Other areas are not too late. The Victorian GP in the region fears that sporadic vaccine supplies are only adding to the turmoil. ((( AP: Frank Augustine / Pool ). Dr. Ronan said higher immunization rates are important for the region to enjoy an unblocked future. “We have a lot of vaccines. They may not be in the right place, they may not be the right type to meet people’s personal tastes,” he says. I did. “But we’re not going to buy coffee in a coffee shop. We’re vaccinated to protect the entire community.” Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. clock Time: 4 minutes 25 seconds Four NS twenty five NS Companies want compulsory vaccinations (((ABC news). What you need to know about coronavirus: Loading form …

