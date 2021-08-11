Hospitals in South Georgia fill up rapidly as Delta variants spread

Michael Scherneck operates two hospitals, the Southeast Georgia Health System. It Currently, there are about 250 beds along the southeastern corner of Glynn and Camden County. Georgia..

As of the end of Tuesday, the South East Georgia Health System had 124 COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) 39 patients in the intensive care unit.

According to the SGHS press release, all but three ICU patients have not been vaccinated.

Shellneck says that many of the patients are young and continue to come.

This is the third and most serious surge the hospital has experienced in the last 18 months.

This time, Scherneck says the end is invisible.

“Our staff are just being beaten,” he says. “It was really hard for them. Currently, more than half of our patients are COVID patients. This is the worst we’ve seen more than a year and a half ago since the start of the pandemic.”

The virus is spreading rapidly along the southern coast of Georgia.

Known by state health authorities as Region J, the region runs along the coastline from the savanna to the Florida border.

According to the Georgia Public Health Service, as of August 10, 2021, 99% of Area J emergency department beds were occupied, 89% of ICU beds were full, and 92 regular inpatient beds. % Is occupied.

Low vaccination rates in the region appear to be driving the spread of the delta type, according to Shelneck.

“Like many Georgia, about 40% of people here in Glynn County are vaccinated, and about 29 or 30% in Camden County are vaccinated,” he says. “Obviously, that alone wasn’t enough to protect us. As a result, we’ve seen some very difficult cases, many of which are actually under the age of 59.”

Space and staffing have become a major challenge as their numbers continue to grow, he says.

“Every day we see where patients are placed and where staff take care of them,” he says.

Scherneck says he is also seeing a surge in COVID-positive children.

At the end of Monday, the hospital system had four COVID-19 patients aged 12 to 19 and five patients in their twenties.

He says more than half of the patients are in their 50s or younger.

“We’ve been trying to tell people to’vaccine’,” says Scherneck.

Still, he knows that even the person who took the shot today isn’t completely protected for weeks.

According to Shelneck, the school is set to open soon, encouraging people to wear masks and social distances to protect themselves.

“Hopefully, in four, six, or eight weeks, this may start to recede,” says Scherneck. I have to be careful “

