Health
Hospitals in South Georgia fill up rapidly as Delta variants spread
Atlanta — Michael Scherneck operates two hospitals, the Southeast Georgia Health System. It Currently, there are about 250 beds along the southeastern corner of Glynn and Camden County. Georgia..
As of the end of Tuesday, the South East Georgia Health System had 124 COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) 39 patients in the intensive care unit.
According to the SGHS press release, all but three ICU patients have not been vaccinated.
Shellneck says that many of the patients are young and continue to come.
This is the third and most serious surge the hospital has experienced in the last 18 months.
See: Fulton Committee discussing COVID-19 vaccine obligations for county employees
This time, Scherneck says the end is invisible.
“Our staff are just being beaten,” he says. “It was really hard for them. Currently, more than half of our patients are COVID patients. This is the worst we’ve seen more than a year and a half ago since the start of the pandemic.”
The virus is spreading rapidly along the southern coast of Georgia.
Known by state health authorities as Region J, the region runs along the coastline from the savanna to the Florida border.
According to the Georgia Public Health Service, as of August 10, 2021, 99% of Area J emergency department beds were occupied, 89% of ICU beds were full, and 92 regular inpatient beds. % Is occupied.
See: Group Requests Masks and Vaccines from University of Georgia
Low vaccination rates in the region appear to be driving the spread of the delta type, according to Shelneck.
“Like many Georgia, about 40% of people here in Glynn County are vaccinated, and about 29 or 30% in Camden County are vaccinated,” he says. “Obviously, that alone wasn’t enough to protect us. As a result, we’ve seen some very difficult cases, many of which are actually under the age of 59.”
Space and staffing have become a major challenge as their numbers continue to grow, he says.
“Every day we see where patients are placed and where staff take care of them,” he says.
See: As Delta Variants Spread, Hospitals in South Georgia will soon fill up
Scherneck says he is also seeing a surge in COVID-positive children.
At the end of Monday, the hospital system had four COVID-19 patients aged 12 to 19 and five patients in their twenties.
He says more than half of the patients are in their 50s or younger.
“We’ve been trying to tell people to’vaccine’,” says Scherneck.
Related item: South Fulton conducts mask mandate as a case of COVID-19, hospitalization increases
Still, he knows that even the person who took the shot today isn’t completely protected for weeks.
According to Shelneck, the school is set to open soon, encouraging people to wear masks and social distances to protect themselves.
“Hopefully, in four, six, or eight weeks, this may start to recede,” says Scherneck. I have to be careful “
Watch: FOX5 Atlanta Live News Coverage
________
Download the FOX5 Atlanta app For breaking news and weather warnings.
Sources
2/ https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/south-georgia-hospitals-are-filling-up-quickly-as-delta-variant-spreads
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]