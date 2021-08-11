COVID patients have doubled in California hospitals in the last two weeks





< class=""> Health providers meet at the nurse station in the intensive care unit of the Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. (Zoë Meyers / inewsource) Barbara Feder Ostrov and Anna B. Ibara CalMatters COVID-19 patients, driven by delta variants and numerous unvaccinated people, are flooding California hospitals at a rate not seen since last winter’s surge. State-wide hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the last two weeks, with 5,358 hospitalized. hospitalization With illness on Sunday compared to 2,781 on July 24th. < class=""> According to CalMatters analysis, the Tuolumne, Lake, Butte, Tulare, Santa Cruz, and San Luis Obispo counties saw an increase of more than 200% in average hospital stays for the seven days from July 24th to August 7th. However, hospitals in all California counties are experiencing anxious surges. In Santa Cruz County, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased from 3 to 14 in the last two weeks. On Monday, the county reported the first two deaths from the virus since May. Both patients are in their 70s. The majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, said county health officer Dr. Gale Newell. Dr. Michael Vollmer of Kaiser Permanente said he saw a surge in hospitalization rates “doubled and doubled again” in large healthcare systems. “It’s obviously frustrating,” said Vollmer, an infectious disease expert and regional epidemiologist in the Northern California region of Kaiser Permanente. “If we learned something, it means we must remain humble throughout this pandemic.” Patients are young and distorted, as new cases are skyrocketing, especially in hospitals in areas with low vaccination rates, and many older Californians are immunized, Vollmer said. If current trends continue, public health officials will take other steps, such as hospitals canceling selective surgery again and speeding up patient triage to avoid temporary closure of overcrowded emergency rooms. He said it might need to be done. Kaiser Permanente has already postponed a small number of elective surgeries, depending on patient burden and staffing, but not the entire system, Volmer said. Del Norte, the northernmost county of the state, had zero ICU beds available as of Sunday, state data show. About 28,000 people live in the county. Per capita hospitalizations are highest in Yuba, Tuolumne, and Placer counties in the Central Valley. (Cal Matters’ analysis excludes counties with less than 50,000 people, such as Del Norte and Amador, due to their small sample size.) A spokeswoman for Adventist Health Sonora in Tuolumne County said in an email Monday, “We were able to prevent this surge in hospitalization, especially when we saw our community survive another COVID-19 surge. I am disappointed that the vaccine is widely available. “ “Adventist Health Sonora staff are exhausted beyond the frontline pandemic response of the last 17 months, but they have ample supply and experience and are ready to take care of the community. It’s a pandemic. “ Newel also said he was worried about exhausted hospital workers who had just begun their long-awaited vacation this summer. “At every hospital (in the county), staffing isn’t at the optimal level. We’re watching the situation carefully,” she said. In a letter last week, Dr. Carl Schurz, director of emergency medical care at Orange County, told a local hospital that an ambulance was forced to run around in search of an open bed because the emergency room was closed for a long time. Told. Five hospitals closed emergency rooms for more than an hour in one 24-hour period. “This is not sustainable,” he writes. The per capita hospitalization rate in California has skyrocketed from about 7 per 100,000 two weeks ago to about 14 now, significantly lower than 19 per 100,000 nationwide. .. But that’s higher than the rate in 29 states, including New York, Michigan, and Ohio. In Los Angeles County, the seven-day average doubled to reach 1,326 inpatients on Sunday. Hospitalization rates for Amador in the Sierra Nevada region are similar to their peak in December last year. County officials said in a news release last week that more than half of the cases were people under the age of 50 and the youngest were in their 30s. In Yuba County, which takes patients from a small nearby county that does not have its own hospital, the hospitalization rate as of Sunday was 46.1 per 100,000. It was the second highest in the state, increasing by 81% in two weeks. Health officials said the rise was the result of more people traveling and socializing after the state’s reopening on June 15. According to Meghan Marshall, Deputy Director of Health and Welfare, the recent infection in Yuba County dates back to unmasked and unvaccinated rallies for the majority of participants. In this fourth wave, the number of cases and hospitalizations has increased, but the number of deaths has been almost stable. Thirty-three people died of COVID in California on Friday, state officials said. The seven-day average was 0.04 deaths per 100,000 people on Sunday, as it was about a month ago. “If you can get people to wear masks indoors, get tested when you feel sick, and emphasize vaccination, and if you can own it a little longer, hospitalization should peak in the next week or two. “Vollmer said. “understand.” Cal Matters Is a public interest journalism venture working to explain how the California State Capitol works and why it matters.

