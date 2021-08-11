Infertility and COVID-19 Vaccine: Know the Facts

Infertility and false information about the COVID-19 vaccine prevented countless young women from being vaccinated.

Also, in the case of COVID-19, medical professionals urgently convey a clear message to young women and other eligible people who have not yet been immunized, as highly infectious delta variants cause dangerous spikes. ..

Say “Get the vaccine” Dr. Molly HossA proud mom of her 1-year-old daughter, she is a family doctor who gave birth to hundreds of babies during her career.

“There is a lot of data showing that the COVID-19 vaccine does not cause infertility.”

Hoss’ daughter, Juliana, now one year old, was born in July last year during the first months of the pandemic before the vaccine was developed. However, the moment Hos was qualified, she received a vaccine to prevent COVID-19. UC Health University of Colorado Hospital NS Anschutz Medical Campus, She gives birth to a baby and takes care of other patients. Hoss also has patients of all ages UC HealthAF Williams Family Medical Clinic Located in Denver’s Central Park district.

Hoss did her research and learned it The COVID-19 vaccine was safe for pregnant women. (((Learn more about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women.. )

As a bonus, Hoss was excited to pass antibodies against the coronavirus to Juliana through breast milk.

“Juliana is my world. I want to do everything I can to protect her,” Hoss said.

Now, Hoss wants to get pregnant again soon. And she is confident that the vaccine she receives will keep her safe at work and will not interfere with her plans to give birth to a second baby.

Evidence shows that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women and does not cause infertility for women who want to get pregnant

During a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine, women who received the same proportion of vaccinated women as those who received placebo became pregnant after vaccination.

The researchers also monitored sperm counts in vaccinated men compared to unvaccinated men.

“There is no difference,” Hoss said. “Experts also tested ovarian reserve and function before and after vaccination, but found no difference.

“Early, we knew that women could become pregnant (after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine), and nothing harmful to them had happened,” Hoss said. Said. “Many of my patients became pregnant after vaccination, and I am planning to become pregnant and I am not at all worried about the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on my childbirth.

“I’m more worried about my age,” said 36-year-old Hoss. (The ability to give birth or become pregnant declines with age.)

A US medical professional who advises doctors on issues related to maternal health, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, or ACOGEmphasizes Hoss’s advice on COVID-19 vaccine and infertility.

“The claims that link the COVID-19 vaccine to infertility are unfounded and there is scientific evidence to support them,” wrote an ACOG expert.

ACOG experts recommend vaccinations for all eligible people who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant.

Expert Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Reflects the ACOG guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine and infertility.

“People who may become parents can be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine if they try to become pregnant now or in the future.”

“Currently, there is no evidence that vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, cause childbirth or pregnancy problems in women or men,” said a CDC expert.

Hoss points out that some women notice changes in their menstrual cycle immediately after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but these changes are temporary. You can still notice the changes in your menstruation after you get Covid. Both of these are due to an inflammatory response.

“It’s short-lived and returns to normal,” Hoss said. “Our reproductive system returns to normal after vaccination.”

Hoss learned a lot during the pandemic to get pregnant himself and take care of patients of all ages.

Give birth during a pandemic

Hoss was in her second semester when the pandemic began to spread nationwide in the spring of 2020. Medical professionals soon learned that pregnant women could become particularly ill if they were infected with COVID-19.

So Hoss Made her final delivery on April 5th..Then, to protect her health, she began to meet the patient via Virtual visit..

In the last few weeks of Hoss’ pregnancy, Juliana settled in her breech position. That is, her head was pointing upwards on Hoss’ belly, which was not an ideal position for a simple childbirth. Hoss has taken special steps to encourage Juliana to turn over. She tried swimming and handstands, but neither did Juliana turn around. Hos’s healthcare provider then tried to manually turn Juliana. But she remained in place. So, in late July, Hoss made a Caesarean section, and she and her husband gladly welcomed the beautiful baby girl.

Hoss has always been warm and supportive of his patients.

She gained new sympathy for her patients when she experienced extreme fatigue during pregnancy, and then when Hoss recovered from a caesarean section and learned how exhausted her parenting was.

Doctors Reassure Patients: Vaccines Provide Important Protection

Now, more than ever, she understands how pregnant women and those who want to get pregnant can carefully consider what is safest for them and their families.

“You can reassure your scared mom,” Hoss said.

And her message about COVID-19 is completely clear. The disease can be very serious for people of all ages. Vaccination is the best way to stay safe.

Hoss has become severely ill in many patients with COVID-19.

“Viruses are dangerous. I have seen long-term side effects from viruses that are detrimental to people’s lives,” Hoss said. “After being infected with COVID-19, patients lost their jobs and homes because they were weak and had to take oxygen or had neurological effects,” said Hoss.

She said the illness affects people very differently. Some people have a mild illness, while others become seriously ill and die or suffer for months.

“I have patients who were infected with COVID over a year ago, but they are still using oxygen. It’s not something to take lightly,” Hoss said.

“Yes, for some people, the COVID-19 vaccine has temporary side effects, but nothing is worse than getting COVID-19,” she said. (((Read more about the usual side effects of vaccination with COVID-19.).

Vaccine keeps young women and their babies safe from COVID-19

During the last few months of pregnancy, Hoss needed to be very careful because he knew how bad some pregnant women would be if they were infected with COVID-19.

“Pregnant women are at increased risk of serious illness due to COVID-19, and women who are ill with COVID are at increased risk of preterm birth,” Hoss said.

To ensure safety, she and her husband made cocoons at home near Boulder while both worked in remote areas.

Hoss breast-fed Juliana. She happened to be pumping milk while receiving the vaccine and knew that Juliana would also benefit as soon as her body began to produce antibodies to protect herself from COVID-19.

“I knew my baby would get antibodies to COVID-19,” said Hoss, who continues to pump milk to share milk protection and optimal nutrition with Juliana.

“I continued pumping. I’m still trying to give her all the ounces of protection,” Hoss said. “By getting the vaccine and giving her antibodies to breast milk and COVID-19, I feel like I’m taking additional steps to protect her.”

Recently, Juliana is becoming more and more interested in her world every day. She loves pointing at empty planes and objects on the ground and asking for names for new things she notices. She has a favorite giraffe and is a smiling and happy girl.

“She loves clapping and waving,” Hoss said with a grin as she hugged Juliana. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I didn’t know how rewarding it was. It’s great and wonderful to have this kid to help me shape and grow.”