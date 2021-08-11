UPMC: Delta in All Service Areas | News, Sports, Work





UPMC healthcare professionals advise people to remain safe from the COVID-19 delta variant by following the same guidelines issued throughout the pandemic. On Tuesday, UPMC hosted a virtual news conference featuring Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiology, and Dr. Erin McCreary, UPMC Director of Stewardship Innovation and Infectious Disease Pharmacists. Both discussed new prophylactic uses of delta mutants and monoclonal antibodies for people exposed to the virus. According to Snyder, Delta variants have been identified in all UPMC service areas. He said COVID-19 mutants were always expected to occur since the onset of the pandemic. “It takes discipline and tenacity to prevent the evolution of COVID-19.” She said. “Staying safe from Delta variants requires the same actions that have been established over the last 18 months, including masking, distance, early diagnosis, and vaccination.” All vaccines have proven effective against COVID-19, according to Snyder, and in most cases can prevent hospitalization and death in people infected with the virus. “Currently available vaccines (J & J, Moderna, Pfizer) are effective against Delta variants and it is not possible to fully emphasize how safe they are. They are serious, such as hospitalization and death. Very good at preventing complications. “ He said. “Vaccination is the basis for blunting the impact of a pandemic on our community.” Highly recommended for everyone in the community who is eligible to be vaccinated as soon as possible. “ At the peak of the pandemic in December 2020, Snyder said there were 1,200 COVID-19 patients at the UPMC Healthcare Center. He said UPMC currently has only about one-tenth of COVID-19 patients, or 120. “We strongly recommend that everyone in our community, including healthcare professionals, be vaccinated as soon as possible.” He said. McCreary discussed UPMC’s treatment with monoclonal antibodies since November last year. She said that monoclonal antibodies act on delta mutants, reducing the chances of hospitalization and death by 60%. “UPMC will soon offer this antibody in what is called” post-exposure prophylaxis “in outpatient and inpatient settings for eligible patients. “ She said. “The growing use of this monoclonal antibody is an example of how UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh have been at the forefront of developing and implementing transformative therapies to treat and prevent COVID-19.” Once available, patients will be exposed to people with COVID-19 and may receive monoclonal antibodies if they are not vaccinated or are not fully vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness. I have. According to McCreeley, UPMC offers two types of monoclonal antibody treatments to patients over the age of 12: casirivimab, imdevimab and sotrobimab. She said more than 3,000 monoclonal antibody treatments were given to UPMC patients. Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

