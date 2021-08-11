Outbreak of COVID-19 at Okanagan LTC facility different from pre-vaccination era, says IHA-Okanagan

Occurrence COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Two care facilities in Central Okanagan have seen a higher number of cases since both were declared about a week ago.

Last Monday, the Interior Health Authority (IHA) declared an outbreak at the Brookhaven Care Center in West Kelowna in seven positive cases involving four residents and three staff.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the number had increased to 22 cases, 5 residents and 17 staff.

Last Wednesday, IHA declared an outbreak at the Cottonwoods Care Center in Kelowna, confirming two positive cases, both involving residents.

Currently, there are 11 cases in Cottonwoods, with 8 residents and 3 staff.

“It’s not ideal. I would like to admit that the outbreak of long-term care means isolation and limitation, which is bad news for families and residents,” said Dr. Sylvinamema, IHA’s health officer. ..

“But these outbreaks look very different from those in the pre-vaccination era.”

Most cases are either mild or asymptomatic, according to Mema.

“We believe that vaccines make a big difference in terms of results,” she told Global News. “Without the vaccine, we would see more cases among staff and more cases between residents, hospitalizations and deaths, but not in the context of these outbreaks. . “

According to Mema, the case is found in both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

She added that more than 95% of the residents of the two homes were fully vaccinated. She said that number was about 75 percent among the staff.

“We are making great efforts to encourage vaccination of long-term care workers,” she said.

“It is very important for care workers to be vaccinated, because vaccination not only prevents their own illness, but also the infection of their colleagues and the residents they work for.”

Mema said it was not surprising that the COVID-19 test was positive, given the close contact between fully vaccinated residents and staff.

“We believe there is long-term contact in long-term care that allows infection of vaccinated individuals,” she said.

