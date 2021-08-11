Health
Snohomish County issues a directive requesting masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status
EVERETT, wash. — NS Snohomish County Health doctors issued a new directive on Tuesday requiring all persons over the age of 5 to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
“I urge all people in Snohomish County to voluntarily comply with this Directive, as well as to ensure that all publicly available businesses wear face masks for their customers and employees. We urge you to continue to implement our policies and practices, “said Dr. Chris Spitters. , Snohomish Health District Health Officer. “Everyone needs to take these steps to protect the health of their neighbors, customers, workers and their families.”
The directive applies to:
- Public spaces: retail stores, grocery stores, government buildings
- Public transportation: buses, planes, trains, etc.
- Healthcare: Medical / Dental Clinic, Hospital, Long-term Care Facility
- Assembly settings: schools, correctional facilities, shelters
Related: Washington announces COVID vaccine obligations for state workers and healthcare providers
Snohomish County reported that in the past three weeks, the number of news stories for the week up to July 24 has doubled from 651 to 1,300 for the first week of August.
“Last week, more than 600 close relationships were identified in childcare facilities alone, and there are currently at least one confirmed case in at least 15 long-term care facilities,” said Dr. Spitters. “Also, test sites around the county have seen the highest doses and positive rates ever. Our situation is very alarming and we need to act now.
Related: COVID cases are skyrocketing in King County and Seattle
Authorities also said that vaccines are our best tool for fighting the virus.
“This is encouraging, but the surge in cases with Delta variants shows that we need to move faster,” Dr. Spitters added. “Everyone who qualifies should be vaccinated now, but it takes weeks to prevent the case. Wearing a mask now helps us prevent the transmission of the disease now. We really need to think now from a vaccination perspective When Masking in public, not vaccination also masking. “
Please read the full directive below.
