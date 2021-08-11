Health leaders encourage children to be vaccinated | News, sports, work

Marquette — Michigan public health and school leaders urged Michigan parents on Monday to involve their children in all vaccinations before returning to face-to-face classes this fall. ..

They said the goal at a press conference in East Lansing was to prevent the spread of serious infectious diseases such as measles, mumps, whooping cough and chickenpox.

Dr. Johnny Cardun, Deputy Director and Chief Health Officer of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, spoke about the impact of COVID-19.

“The last 18 months have been very difficult.” She said. “We lost thousands of loved ones in this pandemic, and more are infected with this horrific virus.”

However, she expressed hope, given that medicine provides tools to combat many illnesses, including COVID-19, especially vaccines.

According to Cardun, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided 322 million illnesses and 21 million hospitalizations for children born in the United States between 1994 and 2013 due to vaccination throughout their lives. It is estimated that 732,000 deaths can be prevented.

“Now that’s a big deal.” She said.

As she pointed out, the vaccines available in the United States are: “Robust process” This includes a variety of clinical trials using data reviewed by doctors and scientists before people receive it.

“Vaccines are safe and vaccines are effective.” Kaldoun said.

She also emphasized that low immunization rates in some areas create an environment in which the disease can spread.

Khaldun made recommendations for the next school year.

“Family, students, teachers and managers are preparing for the next school year, so I ask all parents to make sure their children are up to date with all vaccinations. I urge you. “ She said.

This includes the COVID-19 vaccine, she said.

“Unfortunately, we are still in the middle of a pandemic.” Kaldoun said. “Unfortunately, here in Michigan, our cases are moving in the wrong direction, with more cases and an increasing proportion of tests returning positive.”

She reiterated that if a child is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the child should be vaccinated.

In addition, she said the CDC and MDHHS recommend universal masking for all indoor teachers, staff and students, regardless of vaccination distance. In addition to testing, you also need a social distance of at least 3 feet.

“Children are less likely to become ill with COVID-19, but it is still possible, and the more virus there is in the community, the higher the risk that children will get sick from the virus.” Kaldoun said.

She acknowledged that studying at school is important, but she needs to implement proper health protocols.

“Please, don’t give up on this pandemic yet.” Kaldoun said. “We just went too far.”

Authorities have shown that in many states, including Michigan, infant immunization rates declined during the pandemic as parents postponed visits to healthy children to protect their children from COVID-19. .. As a result, according to June data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, immunization rates for children in Michigan between 19 and 36 months were below 70% in 46 of 83 Michigan counties. In seven counties in Michigan and the city of Detroit, that percentage is less than 60%.

Adolescent vaccination rates have also dropped from 77% in January 2020 to 73.7% in June this year since the start of the pandemic.

The 10 regions with the lowest vaccination rates for children aged 19-36 months are Oscoda County (45%), Detroit (48.4%), Gladwin County (52%), Keweenaw County (55.6%) and Iron. The county (57.6%). , Cass County (58.7%), Lake County (59.3%), Clare County (59.6%), Sanilac County (60.8%), Houghton County (61.3%).

MDHHS recently published the latest recommendations to prevent COVID-19 infections in schools and reduce confusion in face-to-face learning. This includes facilitating vaccination of qualified staff and students, masking indoors regardless of vaccination status, physical distance exercises, and conducting tests.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not currently part of the required childhood or adolescence schedule, but 32.9% of Michigan 12-15 years and 42.6% 16-19 years receive at least one vaccination. increase. COVID19 vaccine.

Veronica McNally, chairman of the Franny Strong Foundation and founder of the IVaccinate campaign, said she attended a press conference in 2012 as a parent who lost her young daughter to whooping cough, also known as whooping cough. “Disease that can be prevented with a vaccine.”

“I would like my parents in Michigan to contact their child’s health care provider today to encourage their children to catch up with their daily childhood immunity and to inoculate adolescents with the COVID-19 vaccine. “ McNally said. “It’s very important to do this to be safe and to attend school this fall.”

She said doctors and public health professionals agreed that an immunization rate of about 70% was the desired minimum precaution.

“There is no doubt that this pandemic increases the risk of vaccine-preventable illnesses, especially among unvaccinated children.” McNally said.

She suggested that people visit ivaccinate.org for more information.

Health Center Week Declaration

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared August 8-14 as Health Center Week.

“Community health centers are at the forefront of combating the emerging medical crisis in our state, including the COVID-19 pandemic.” Whitmer said in a statement. “Our community health center has supported the testing and treatment of COVID patients while continuing their daily work in extremely difficult situations.

“These centers provide affordable, comprehensive care to underserved communities throughout Michigan, and our state appreciates the hope and healing we provide to countless communities every day. . “

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has constantly challenged Michigander in every aspect of life, Dennis Lithos, CEO of the Michigan Primary Care Association, said in a news release.

“Our community health center has done Yeoman’s job of helping people navigate COVID-19 by providing testing, vaccination, and quality medical care for everyone.” He said. “MPCA is very grateful for the leadership of Governor Whitmer and MDHHS in supporting our health center and citizens throughout the pandemic.”

Health Center Week offers the opportunity to celebrate the Michigan Health Center organization and all managers.

