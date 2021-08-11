Delta mutants continue to spread in New Jersey: How effective is the vaccine?





In New Jersey, new COVID infections and hospitalizations continue to grow. The state reported an additional 1,392 confirmed cases on Tuesday, and 671 COVID patients are currently hospitalized. Three weeks ago, the New Jersey Department of Health reported that the COVID vaccine was 99.998% effective in preventing serious illnesses requiring hospitalization, but last week in July as delta variants continue to proliferate. Health Department data show a slight decrease in effectiveness. It drops to about 97%. During the week, 3% of patients admitted to New Jersey hospitals for COVID illness, 11 of 378 individuals, were fully vaccinated. Dr. Martin Brazer, director of the Center for Advanced Biotechnology Medicine at Rutgers University, said this was not surprising. "The delta variant is a variant and not the same as the original virus. The vaccine was made for the original virus," he said. He pointed out that: "More variability can reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. The more the virus changes, the less effective the vaccine will be. Dr. Brazer immediately pointed out: "Currently, vaccines are still very good and much better than no vaccines. We must continue to emphasize that vaccines are very highly defensive, even if they are not 100% defensive. Must be. That is the best defense people can do. " Dr. Stanley H. Weiss, an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist at Rutgers University, said to obtain truly accurate data on the efficacy of vaccines using delta variants: And to find out what's going on. " Recent studies in Israel have shown that they have lower protection against delta mutants than those reported in New Jersey, but "vaccination makes a big difference. If not vaccinated, The chances of getting seriously ill are much higher. " Updated New Jersey Health Department data also show that 18.5% of COVID infections identified in the last week of July were fully vaccinated individuals (803 out of 4,332), with 21 at the end of July. They showed that they died of a COVID-related illness that week, but they were completely vaccinated.

