It’s time to refresh the mask supply

Update 8-11-21

We are now in the COVID-19 pandemic for a year and a half. Some things have improved, but the pandemic isn’t over. The number of cases is increasing again King County, and Public Health-Seattle and King County We currently recommend that everyone wear a mask in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. High risk setting.

The highly contagious Delta variant requires new vigilance and better “mask hygiene”. The COVID-19 pandemic may be addressed longer than expected. We need to continue to protect non-vaccinated communities, such as children under the age of 12 and members of weakened communities.

So it’s a good time to evaluate the quality and supply of masks – get the best possible filtering and the best mask or respirator. To resist the delta variant, you need both a good fit and a high quality mask.

Is the mask around your cheeks and nose loose? (Hint: If the glasses are cloudy, the mask is leaking.) Maybe you bought a lot of masks early on and used them up. Maybe your child is growing up and the mask no longer fits well on their face? Broken ear loop? Do you have a nose wire? All good reasons to upgrade.

Here are some tips on masks-and remember, the best protection from COVID-19 for you and your family is to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

This supply of adult and children’s masks needs to be refreshed to ensure that the masks are of high quality enough to keep you safe from the Delta variant. Most were purchased or donated a year and a half ago!

Quality mask reminders

Use the best one, especially in high-risk situations-quality And the best-fitting The mask you can get. The highest quality masks are designed and tested to ensure they meet the standards. That is, it is done at a consistent level to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The best quality, in order, is:

N95 and KN95 (and KF94) are genuine and most effective when tested to meet the criteria. Fortunately, the supply of high quality N95 and KN95 masks has been improved. They are good at filtering viruses and are now more widely available to the public. Beware of counterfeit products (more on this below). These are disposable and need to be replaced (depending on how much you wear). These are not available in children’s sizes and are more expensive.

Surgical mask tested to meet national standards (ASTM 2/3). These are also disposable.

Double layer cloth mask (more on this below). These can be washed and reused.

Focus exactly Fit – and get the most out of your cloth mask

Here are the most important considerations For the general public when choosing a high quality cloth mask.

Fit and filtration are key.Your mask:

2-3 fabric layer

Made of tightly woven fabrics such as cotton and cotton blends

Breathable

Fits snugly, with no gaps around the face

Wear at least two layers of maskIs important.. You can also wear a disposable mask under the cloth mask. (Note: Do not overlap the N95 / KN95 mask with other masks.)

A snug fit is the key to a successful mask. You can choose a mask with a nose wire. Alternatively, use a mask fitter to ensure a snug fit on the cloth mask. Loose masks with gaps around the face and nose do not help much to protect you or others. For the visuals of these tips,Guidance on improving mask use by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)).

Find additional mask resources:

You may need to consider a higher quality mask for best protection against delta variants. It is especially important in certain situations. The best masks for virus filtering are N95 and KN95, and KF94, especially if they fit snugly around the cheeks and nose. However, if this is not available, wear an alternative high quality fit mask.

Scenarios where better protection against COVID-19 may be needed Can include:

But before finding an N95 mask (technically considered a respiratory organ), here are the pros and cons of a mask like the N95.

advantage

The CDC continues to encourage healthcare professionals to prioritize N95 masks as they are ideal for virus filtering. However, as availability increases, you will be able to use the N95 in non-medical settings. As of early August, supply has improved and many health professionals recommend higher quality masks.

N95 masks are very effective when used properly. They are snug respirators that filter at least 95% of the particles in the air, including large and small particles (when properly fitted).

These masks meet the criteria. That is, it is designed and tested to ensure that it works at a consistent level to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Specific N95 (approved by NIOSH in the US), KN95 (conforms to Chinese standards), and KF94 (conforms to Korean standards) are examples of tested masks.

Disadvantage

Most people outside the healthcare environment do not have access to fit tests to minimize air leaks and use them properly. If the N95 doesn’t fit snugly, you won’t get the full benefit.

Some people find the N95 uncomfortable or not easy to wear. Make the best decisions about how much value they add in a particular scenario. For example, if you need to wear a mask for hours at a time, comfort can be a priority. Wearing an unpleasant mask increases the likelihood of prompting multiple adjustments and removing the mask, reducing its value. Experiment with different models to find the one that suits your face.

N95 masks are not for children.

Counterfeiting is a challenge, so find a reputable dealer and make sure your product is legal. KN95 mask Generally made and used in China.Meet several KN95 masks sold in the United StatesRequirementsOther KN95 masks are not, but are similar to those set by NIOSH.It is also important to know about US 60% KN95 maskCounterfeit (counterfeit) And don’t meet NIOSHRequirements.. Some N95 masks are also counterfeit This article from CDC ..

Project N95 It aims to help people find reliable sources for purchasing N95 and KN95.Make sure your N95 or KN95 is of type Without it Exhalation valve.

Why is it still important to wear a face cover?

The mask prevents the wearer and others from being infected with COVID-19. When a person speaks, coughs, sneezes, or breathes, the people around them are exposed to smaller particles called respiratory droplets or aerosols. The mask helps prevent the spread of particles containing the virus. Masks are useful in situations where someone is infected but has no symptoms of COVID-19 and can unintentionally spread the virus. The mask also provides some protection for the wearerBy filtering droplets and particles in the air.

Delta variants are twice as easy to spread from one person to another as compared to previous strains. According to the latest data, vaccinated people are rarely infected with COVID-19, but they can, and Delta makes this more likely than before. Delta also increases the likelihood that infected vaccinated people will spread to other people, primarily unvaccinated people.

As the presence of the Delta variant grows, masks need to be doubled until everyone can be vaccinated.

Published August 10, 2021