Healthcare workers protest COVID-19 vaccine requirements for hospital system

Healthcare workers who opposed the hospital’s vaccination obligation protested across Wisconsin on Tuesday. They say that the requirements of the hospital system are a violation of their free choice.

In Madison, hundreds of people gathered at the State Capitol to protest.

Naomi, a registered nurse who traveled from Marathon City to Madison, also protested. She refused to reveal her name for fear of retaliation from work. She said she respects those who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but she sees the problem differently.

“If they choose to get it, it’s their choice,” she said. “Every day in health care, we come across people who may have different views, but we treat them politely, and we take good care of them. And now we are supposed to inject something into our body or lose us work. “

Another nurse, Stephanie, who participated in Madison’s protest, said she gave her name only but felt blind after providing care to COVID-19 patients for the past 18 months. As a Medford-based travel nurse, Stephanie said she would go to work every day, even though she knew the risk of getting COVID-19.

“Now they want to fire us because we are skeptical, we have our own opinion, and we want to make our own choices?” She said. rice field. “I was there for you. Who is there for me now?”

By 12:30 pm, the protests were mostly dispersed.

That wasn’t the only protest in the state.Health care workers Gathered at Fondolac on Tuesday, In grafton on friday When Planned a Green Bay protest on Wednesday..

Protest continued Wave of announcements by state hospital system Requesting employees to be vaccinated or dismissed. This is a position supported by the Wisconsin Nurses Association. Wisconsin Medical Society Many other organizations because the vaccine protects both patients and health care workers from serious complications and death from illness.

Wisconsin Law Already Hospital workers need to be vaccinated against other infectious diseases, Including measles, and the employer’s obligations to the COVID-19 vaccine Has been endorsed in court..Monday, Washington Made it a law Healthcare workers need to be vaccinated.

However, there is a tendency to oppose vaccine obligations in Wisconsin and across the country. Number of Republican-controlled states A law has been passed that prohibits employers from requesting COVID-19 vaccination.In Wisconsin, State Senate leader Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, announced Friday statement In support of the protest.

“I want to encourage the forming group to stick to your principles and not give in!” Capenga said. “Based on what I’m seeing, the hospital system wouldn’t be able to work without you.”

after interview Along with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Capenga denied calling on workers to strike or quit their jobs.

Janet Deschen, who works as a financial advocate for Aurora Health in Manitowoc, said she plans to attend the Green Bay protest Wednesday. She wants healthcare professionals to be flexible. For example, it is not a requirement for unvaccinated workers to wear additional personal protective equipment when interacting with patients, but it is obligatory for workers to choose between work and vaccination status.

Deschene was infected with COVID-19 in 2020, but the long-term symptoms of the disease still remain. She is wary of the potential long-term effects of the vaccine.

“Because we are patients, healthcare professionals share the same frustrations, the same fears, and the same concerns as the general public,” said Deschen. rice field. “But our choice has been stripped of us.”

about 53 percent According to state data, at least one time in Wisconsin’s population has been vaccinated.What is the number of new COVID-19 infections in Wisconsin? Dramatically rising Last month, a new, more contagious delta variant of the disease was widespread. The state currently has an average of more than 1,100 new cases per day.