A teenager became seriously ill with Covid and “leaded to an extension of vaccine deployment.”





Authorities have extended the UK vaccine program to children aged 16 and 17 after many teens have fallen into a “serious illness.” COVID, It has appeared. Professor Adam Finn of the Institute for Genomic Research and Immunization (JCVI) said: Go ahead by giving them the first dose. “ A professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol told BBC Breakfast: “But there are cases in hospitals in this age group as well. Several 17-year-old patients here in Bristol have been hospitalized and have needed intensive care over the last 4-6 weeks, so we’re starting. To see a few serious cases. “What we do know is that these vaccines are very effective in preventing the occurrence of such serious cases.” According to the NHS England, about 16,000 people in the 16-17 age group have already been vaccinated on the weekend, just days after the JCVI guidance was updated. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6992%"/> Following the latest guidance from UK health regulators, vaccination has been extended to people aged 16 and 17 without underlying health problems, but as young and healthy as many other Western countries. Did not extend to teens (AFP via Getty Images) Currently, a total of 1.4 million teenagers are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine twice. This is the only jab approved for use in children in the United Kingdom. JCVI has not yet determined the interval between the first and second jabs for 16 and 17 years old, and will eventually make a decision as more data is collected and reviewed by the institution. .. According to the government, teenagers in the new age group can be vaccinated without parental consent. Authorities have not ruled out expanding jab deployments to the 12 to 15 age group. Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said that the more unvaccinated people, the more lungs “virus penetrates.” He states: “Therefore, it needs to be good to vaccinate more children throughout the age group.” Professor Altman told Times Radio that children who carry the virus but have no symptoms are “more at risk of spreading the infection than anyone else.” “From a medical science perspective, I would say there is nothing special about the virus in their lungs that cannot be transmitted to their families, school teachers and colleagues,” he said.

