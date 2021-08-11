Clinics and health centers that bring the COVID-19 vaccine to the community





Augusta’s Aundrea Brown, 38, raised her arms on Tuesday to receive the first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the mobile unit of Medical Associates Plus, which had a clinic in Augusta Mall. “It was about time,” she said, and she wants her shots to convince her 17-year-old daughter to be vaccinated as well. “I know she will follow my lead if I get it.” Community health centers such as Medical Associates Plus have become an important outreach tool for the federal government, especially for racial and ethnic communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. According to the National Association of Community Health Centers, these centers are fully vaccinated with more than 6.6 million patients. In the past two weeks, the center has fully vaccinated 122,379 people, 83% of whom are of color, according to the group. This includes 61,460 in Georgia and 86,144 in South Carolina. Dr. Bechara Choucair, COVID-19 vaccination coordinator at the White House, met with the Georgia Primary Care Association last week and told the group that the center had given more than 13 million doses, 65% of which were given to African Americans. .. , CEO of Medical Associates Plus. “We are definitely influential,” Richards said. more:Augusta region excels at vaccination of minorities with COVID-19 vaccine Part of that is answering people’s questions about vaccines, said La Shanda Johnson Green, Community Outreach and Marketing Manager at Medical Associates Plus. Many want to know how she feels after being completely vaccinated, she said. “I tell them the truth,” said Johnson Green. “I saw some chills and a slight fever. It lasted only a few hours.” It was nothing compared to the COVID-19 infection, she said. “It’s not as serious as getting a COVID,” Johnson Green said. “You have to weigh your options.” Brown said he was listening to someone who said his daughter would “get sick if shot.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breakthrough infections from more contagious delta mutants are rare and rarely lead to serious illness or hospitalization. According to Brown, it makes sense to get vaccinated. “It’s safer than regret,” she said. more:Church will add the COVID vaccine option to the backpack giveaway.Jump to the chance The friendliness of the center in the community helps people overcome their hesitation while they encounter vaccine hesitation, Richards said. “Given that we are a reliable medical facility in the community, people on the border can come and get vaccinated,” he said. That’s possible by placing mobile units in the community, Richards said. “Especially if we go to public housing, see our presence there, and see people coming in side by side, it also means that if you do, they will be willing to take a chance. I would encourage you to grab it, “he said. According to Richards, getting the mobile unit out and providing health care is an important part of the center’s approach, not just immunization. “We focus on providing medical care to the community. For people with transportation disabilities and those who cannot leave home. We want to provide medical care to the community. As I always say, our premise is to join the community for the sake of the community. “ more:Missing their shots: Many Augusta residents are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine

