Delta Variant: Which type of mask is most effective?
Delta Variant has become the dominant stock of COVID and is now Over 93% of all cases In the United States, mainly among unvaccinated people.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Changed mask guidance last month. Authorities are currently recommending that people in “high” or “substantial” COVID-19-infected areas wear masks again indoors.According to, almost two-thirds of US counties have high or substantial infection rates. CDC dataIncludes all 21 in New Jersey.
But which face mask provides the best protection against delta variants?
Cloth masks were useful against the original coronavirus variants in the past, but are no longer the case. Report by The Washington Post..
Instead, a more powerful option N95 mask etc. The high transmission rate of the Delta variant makes it a much better option, especially for unvaccinated people.
Standard, well-fitted surgical masks have also been shown to be effective against delta variants. Report said..
According to the FDA, the N95 mask “is a respiratory protection device designed to fit snugly on the face and filter particles in the air very efficiently.”Fit test Also recommended Make sure it fits tightly.
N95 masks were once difficult to find as they were in high demand at the start of the pandemic and customers began to buy KN95 masks.But now Many N95 masks are currently available..
The KN95 mask is a cheap alternative to the N95 mask as long as it “meets the same requirements set by the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) for respiratory organs.” According to the CDC..
Some reputable merchants specialize in selling NIOSH certified N95 and KN95 masks, especially the following companies, which offer reasonably fast shipping. N95 medical supplies, N95MaskCo When A long time ago..
The following is a summary of Where to buy CDC certified N95 and KN95 If you want to upgrade, with a face mask Disposable mask option..
Where to buy N95 face masks online in bulk:
Where to buy a single N95 face mask online:
Where to buy KN95 face masks online in bulk
- KN95 face mask with protective respirator, 50 packs $ 74.99
- KN95 face mask with protective respirator, 10 packs For sale for $ 17.99
Disposable face masks that can be purchased online in bulk:
