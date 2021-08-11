As the Sydney Hospital crisis deepens, the risk virus can spread like a “wildfire”





All nurses in Katoomba’s mental health unit were asked to work in Nepean, staff said, including some who attended the shift on Tuesday. However, some Katoomba staff have expressed concern that the risk of infection in the Nepian unit, which has about 30 patients, is uncontrolled. “Everyone is by my side,” said another staff member. “So many nurses have families and young children. How can they go to a potentially infected environment, work, be exposed to COVID, and come back? ?? [to Katoomba]?? “ The Blue Mountains municipality has recorded two cases since the beginning of August, compared to more than 160 cases in the Penrith municipality. On Tuesday, some regular staff of the Nepian Mental Health Unit Despite being in close contact with the patient’s case, they were told they needed to continue working. Loading In a statement, the Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District said, “Infection control and public health professionals should have a small number of staff wearing full PPE continue the professional care needed for their patients. I decided that. “ According to a statement, staff working in Nepean troops were provided with special accommodation to reduce the risk of the virus spreading to their families. “They are highly trained mental health staff, so we can’t just draw staff from the general ward,” Hazard said. He confirmed that the woman entered the unit at Nepian Hospital on August 4. A few days later, she had a temperature and underwent a COVID-19 test. It was positive. Hospitals in New South Wales have 374 COVID-19 patients, 62 of whom are in the intensive care unit and 29 of whom require ventilation. Cases have spread to 18 hospitals. The outbreak in Nepian is the second largest hospital cluster active in the outbreak in Sydney. 29 patients and 7 staff were tested positive Throughout Liverpool Hospital since the outbreak began. Professor Anthony Harris, a psychiatrist at the University of Sydney, said vaccination should be prioritized because people with severe mental illness have a higher mortality rate than the general population. “Mental health units are busy and crowded areas where patients and staff are prone to infection due to the mixture and movement of patients. Health districts in some areas are striving to vaccinate mental health patients. I know that, “said Professor Harris. “This issue has been identified by NSW Health, but there are no coordinated plans at the state level yet.” Tony Sarah, Chairman of the Australian Sarah Lead Medical Officer Federation NSW, said the nature of the mental health unit is the risk that COVID-19 “spreads like a wildfire” as the patient moves around. Clinicians at Katoomba Hospital said one major concern was the closure of the mental health unit. “My concern is that they may not even be able to restart the unit. At the worst of times, when mental health symptoms were increasing, they removed the mental health bed.” The doctor said. Keep track of the most important pandemic-related developments with the Coronavirus Update. sign up Receive a weekly newsletter..

