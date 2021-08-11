New AI system can detect dementia even before symptoms appear





A groundbreaking test built on artificial intelligence has recently been able to diagnose dementia after a single bran scan. AI-based diagnostics can be useful to both healthcare professionals and patients, as early diagnosis is the key to effective treatment.. The system is currently undergoing clinical trials by scientists. How does Diagnostic AI work? The algorithm compares the results with existing scans of patients who have already been diagnosed with dementia. Doctors may already be doing a great job, but diagnosing the disease is not easy, especially when it is as complex as dementia.

Release the splash Researchers claim that this system allows even the most skilled neurologists to recognize patterns that can be overly complex... Read again: Wine and cheese reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other age-related brain disorders This is great news for people who are prone to dementia. The system was able to successfully identify the disease many years before symptoms began to appear, showing significant improvements to the current system. This system was created by Professor Zoe Kurzi, a scientist at the University of Cambridge. Kourtzi was cited by The Independent as suggesting the importance of early intervention in limiting the detrimental exacerbations associated with dementia. With this AI-supported mechanism, scientists want to slow the progression of the disease by starting treatment early...

Release the splash What do preclinical studies show? The system was able to successfully diagnose people with dementia in preclinical studies, even in the absence of obvious signs of brain damage. New trials are currently underway at several UK memory clinics, including Addenbrooke Hospital in Cambridge. Soon you will see if the system can reproduce that promising result in the actual settings.

Release the splash It is expected that at least 500 patients will participate in the next few years. Once the algorithm produces results, doctors can quickly develop treatment strategies to slow the progression of the disease. Read again: Artificial intelligence may have helped decipher unknown code in 600-year-old manuscripts

The research’s lead investigator, Dr. Tim Littmann, told the BBC that the system represents a “great development” in the treatment of incurable syndromes. Doctors added that the conditions associated with dementia that make up a range of illnesses can have truly devastating effects on people. Littmann wants patients to be able to adjust their lives by early detection with dementia in mind, and this system is intended to do just that.

