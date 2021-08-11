Health
COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Isles | Local News
COVID-19 continues to spread to the Tri-County region and other parts of the state, with little sign of giving up immediately.
According to the Southeast Georgia Health System, 234 people were COVID-positive on Monday alone in the Grin, Camden, and Macintosh counties on Tuesday. Not all people found to be infected with the virus required hospitalization.
The rapid spread and increasing burden on hospitals and their staff is of increasing concern to staff in the coastal health districts of eight counties.
“COVID-19 infection rates in Camden and Glynn counties have skyrocketed in recent weeks and the hospital system has been overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients,” said Ginger Heidel, a risk communicator in the coastal health district. I am. “The majority of these inpatients are not vaccinated.
“Hospital and public health leaders encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated to be vaccinated as soon as possible.”
The vaccine is available to people over the age of 12.
On Tuesday, the Southeast Georgia Health System treated 128 Covid patients, 98 at Brunswick’s hospital and 30 at St. Mary’s facility. This number was added to other non-COVID patients in need of hospital care.
Of the inpatients, 35 were in the emergency room, 30 were in Brunswick and 5 were in St. Mary’s.
The Coastal Health District is so concerned about the increase in cases in Camden County that it is offering a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a three-day consultation in St. Mary’s. We also offer free transportation to and from the clinic.
You must be at least 18 years old to receive the J & J vaccine.
The walk-in clinic is scheduled for Mondays from 9am to 11:30 am and 1:30 pm. August 18th, 9 am-11:30pm and 1:30:30 pm. August 20th, 9 am-1pm
“There is no vaccine cost and no reservations required,” Heidel said. “The Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine is approved for adults over the age of 18 and does not require a second dose.”
According to Heidel, transportation is provided to everyone who needs it. The phone number is 866-543-6744.
The rest of the state isn’t doing any better. As of Monday, the daily infection rate across Georgia had risen to 5,700. At the same time, approximately 3,500 patients were being treated for Covid in hospitals throughout the state.
The average 7-day death toll for the entire state is 20.
COVID has caused nearly 22,000 deaths in Georgia since the early days of the pandemic. This includes 164 in Glynn County, 38 in Camden County and 14 in McIntosh County.
Schools where masks are an option for students, teachers and staff have reported high infection rates and many schools require masks for everyone in school facilities. Henry County started this year with an optional policy for 43,000 students last week, but now it is mandatory to wear masks and participation in indoor events is restricted.
Other school systems, including Newton County, follow suit.
Glynn County public school students returned to the classroom on Tuesday under the Mask Options Policy.
..
