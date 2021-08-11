A teenager aged 16-17 in North Wales urged him to move forward in search of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Join a small, spam-free mailing list.
Posted: Posted Wednesday, August 11, 2021
North Wales 16-17 year old teenagers are urged to come forward for their COVID-19 vaccine.
Last week, following the latest guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), the Government of Wales announced that the COVID-19 vaccination program in Wales has been expanded to ages 16-17.
Betsikadwarador Healthboard Area Director. Ffion Johnstone – states: Online reservation service, Or attend one of us Walk-in session, No reservation required. “
“Parental consent is not required to book or receive the first dose jab, but people in this age group can be accompanied by an adult if desired.”
“JCVI says advice on when to offer a second dose will come later.”
“Evidence from the outbreak of COVID-19 in North Wales shows that people in this age group are at significantly increased risk of catching and transmitting the virus.”
“We have been incredibly aggressive in adopting vaccines among people aged 18-29, and the majority of people aged 16-17 have come forward for their jabs and we I am confident that they will play a role in helping everyone. They retain some of the freedoms that have recently been restored after the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed. “
“If you’re 16-17 years old and don’t know if you want to get the vaccine, make a reservation and join the appointment or come to the walk-in clinic. You can take the time to discuss it. They will move on. Before deciding whether or not the benefits of vaccination and the concerns they may have. “
The Health Committee also said, “I“In line with JCVI’s advice” We are currently sending reservation invitations to children aged 12 to 15 years who are at high risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19.
This includes children with severe neuropathy, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression, and multiple or severe learning disabilities.
These children are in direct contact with the promise.
You cannot book online or attend a walk-in clinic without a reservation.
Children and adolescents 12-17 years old living with an immunosuppressed adult It was also the target of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Parents / guardians can self-identify older children 12-15 People living with immunosuppressed adults Welsh Government Website Form.. Details will be confirmed and a booking invitation will be sent in the post.
senior citizen 16-17 Living with an immunosuppressed adult can be booked directly with us Online reservation service, Or attend one of us Walk-in clinic..
They are qualified 2 times Being a COVID-19 vaccinated person, it is important to equate them with vaccinated people in this category. Therefore, you will be given an appointment for a second vaccination.
If a child between the ages of 16 and 17 wants to attend a session with their parents, they can follow the same process as the child between the ages of 12 and 15 above.
Regarding the supply of vaccines, the Health Commission said:
“The current supply of COVID-19 vaccine throughout Wales is primarily Pfizer BioNTech (and Moderna, which is not currently available in North Wales).”
“From this week onwards, we will use the Pfizer vaccine for all initial doses, regardless of age.”
“The small amount of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine remaining in our supply is still very effective and there are no safety concerns regarding its use.”
“We will continue to use it to provide a second dose for the next few weeks. If possible, we recommend that the second dose be the same brand as the first dose.”
“This approach is consistent with advice from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization.”
“This change is ours Online reservation service.. “
