The CDC encourages pregnant people to get COVID vaccinated when the ICU is full: Shot

Switch captions DjelicS / Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is doubling the recommendation that pregnant women be vaccinated with COVID-19, following new data highlighting safety and efficacy during pregnancy.

This recommendation comes when doctors across the country are reporting an increase in the number of unvaccinated pregnant people hospitalized for severe COVID-19 infections.

Doctors point out that the low vaccination rates in this group are impressive. As of July 21, only 23% of pregnant women were vaccinated against the coronavirus at least once, according to CDC statistics.

“The CDC recommends that pregnant people be vaccinated with COVID-19 based on new evidence of the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said a major medical community urgent. It is stated in the latest guidance that reflects the recommendations. “COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for anyone over the age of 12 including those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or are currently pregnant, or who may become pregnant in the future.”

Data do not support the concerns of some people that mRNA vaccines may increase the risk of miscarriage early in pregnancy, officials said. Authorities say the post-vaccination miscarriage rate was similar to the expected miscarriage rate in any group of pregnant people. Vaccines are safe during late pregnancy and during lactation, a new analysis by the authorities shows.

Dr. Allison CayhillA maternal-fetal medicine expert and professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s Del Medical School has listened to everyone to be vaccinated. She works primarily with pregnant women infected with COVID-19 and is witnessing the potential damage caused by the coronavirus.

Cahill recalls treating an unvaccinated woman who came to the hospital with shortness of breath. According to her, things got worse within 24 hours, and women needed huge amounts of oxygen to stay alive.

“She was pregnant in the second trimester, so if she needed to give birth, she would have had a very premature baby with a high risk of lifelong disability and death.”

Within two days of being admitted to the hospital, Kay Hill says women can no longer breathe on their own. After being intubated, she put on a ventilator.

Ultimately, the woman needed ECMO, an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. This is a machine that bypasses the lungs and oxygenates the blood. Cahill says he had been doing ECMO for several weeks. This is often a bridge to heart or lung transplants in critically ill patients.

“She was finally able to get rid of them all,” says Cahill. “She miraculously did not need a premature birth. She remained pregnant and was able to go home after staying in the hospital for two and a half months.”

Fortunately, the baby was born healthy, but the woman was probably sent home with a lifelong disability. Cahill says that if the woman had been vaccinated, this could all have been prevented.

“I think this is a great opportunity we have in the United States. Everyone needs to take advantage of this great vaccine to prevent this from happening to people,” she said. .. “It’s really tragic.”

Such cases are recently due to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) and the Maternal and Fetal Medicine Association (two major organizations representing doctors and scientists specializing in obstetric care). Recommended on July 30 All pregnant people should be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s a kind of perfect storm situation,” says Dr. Mark Tarentin, an obstetrics professor at Baylor College of Medicine, who is also the co-chair of ACOG’s COVID-19 workgroup. “We have a highly infectious variant of the COVID-19 virus in a group of individuals, the majority of whom are not immunized. Yes, we see people with many illnesses. “

“ACOG encourages its members Diligently recommend vaccination In a written statement, ACOG President Dr. J. Martin Tucker said, “This increases the known safety of the vaccine and the increased risk of serious complications associated with COVID-19 infection, including death. Means to emphasize. Pregnancy. “

Vaccination of pregnant people is especially urgent in states like Texas. In Texas, highly contagious delta mutants currently account for more than 75% of new cases.Percentage of people 44.5% of fully vaccinated Texas, Compared to 50.2% of the total population of the United States.

As infection rates rise in the state, Dr. Jessica Erig, director of obstetrics at the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, says the number of pregnant women hospitalized and intubated has increased significantly. Some died. And she states that these severe cases of COVID-19 are also dangerous to the foetation.

“Complications include preterm birth and premature babies, and an increased risk of preeclampsia in these mothers, which may require preterm birth,” Ehrig wrote in Austin on this topic. I explained recently at the press conference. “And unfortunately, the risk of stillbirth has also increased.”

This is a particularly dangerous situation, as we are analyzing statistics when pregnant women obtain cases with symptoms of COVID 19.

“Admission to the intensive care unit is tripled,” he says. “The risk of receiving mechanical ventilation or bypass support is 2.5 times higher, and the risk is more than 1.5 times higher. Death.”

Health professionals and scientists do not know exactly why pregnant women are at such a high risk when infected with the virus, but this is because many remain unvaccinated. I am concerned that the population is particularly vulnerable.

CDC since April 2021 Vaccine recommended For pregnant people, as the best way to protect them and their babies from the coronavirus.If you are pregnant Excluded from initial clinical trial Of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States, the important data collected since then are: Showed safe and effective shots in this group..

Turrentine says it is important to emphasize that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh all types of risks. He says the cost of not getting vaccinated is too high, especially for those who are pregnant.

“I saw some pregnant women really get sick, that is, I saw some die,” he says. “And you enter this business as an obstetrician and gynecologist because your patients are young and healthy, and in most cases you get great results. This is a bad virus.”

This story comes from the NPR reporting partnership with KUT and Kaiser Health News.