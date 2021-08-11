Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus found in Louisville





Public health and wellness departments have found mosquitoes infected West nile virus Inside surveillance traps in four zip code areas of Louisville (40205, 40212, 40214, and 40215). “Mosquitoes infected with West Nile are not uncommon at this time of the year,” said Connie Mendel, assistant director of the Louisville Metro Public Health and Welfare Department. “Being outdoors is great for our well-being, and because COVID-19 is widespread in our community, it’s less risky than being indoors. Enjoy the outdoors, but live. Take appropriate precautions regardless of your zip code. If you go out and get rid of the water that collects around your house, you need to wear an insect repellent. ” The Public Health and Wellness Department advises people to take the following precautions: Prevent mosquito bites Use an insect repellent when going outdoors. Repellents, including DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, and some Lemon Eucalyptus oil and paramentandiol products, provide longer lasting protection. To optimize safety and efficacy, you should use repellents as directed on the label. For more information on insect repellents here ..

If the weather is nice, wear long sleeves, long trousers and socks outdoors. Mosquitoes can bite thin clothing, so spraying clothing with a repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent provides additional protection. Do not apply repellents containing permethrin directly to the skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under clothing.

Pay particular attention to peak hours of mosquito bites in the early morning and dusk. Be especially careful to use repellents and protective clothing from dusk to dawn, or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times. Your home resistant to mosquitoes Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.

Emptying regularly standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water pans, discarded tires, and drainage bird baths helps reduce the number of mosquitoes around the house. No human cases of West Nile fever have been reported in Louisville this year. The data for the previous year is as follows. 2020 – 0 cases, 0 deaths

2019-2 cases, 1 death

2018-6 cases, 0 deaths

2017 – 2 cases, 0 deaths

2016 – 6 cases, 1 death In most cases, people infected with the West Nile virus have no or relatively mild symptoms. However, less than 1% of infected people develop serious neurological disorders such as encephalitis and meningitis. Serious illness can occur in people of all ages. However, people over the age of 60 are at greatest risk of serious illness. People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and those who have had an organ transplant are also at increased risk of serious illness. The Louisville Metro Public Health and Welfare Department has run a mosquito control program for over 60 years. The department uses traps strategically placed throughout the community to monitor mosquito populations and test for mosquitoes for diseases such as West Nile fever, lacrosse fever, Eastern equine encephalitis, and St. Louis encephalitis. In the spring, the department pre-treats potential mosquito breeding grounds with pesticides to prevent hatch-off. In summer, the basin is treated and mosquito-covered in response to West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases. Mosquito clouding will take place on Thursday, August 12, in areas allowed by the weather in Churchill Downs, Portland, Highlands and Iroquois. Cloudy occurs in the early morning or evening hours.Public health and wellness sector It uses Zenivex, a synergistic synthetic pyrethroid, and uses an ultra-small amount of fog machine. This product offers very low toxicity and odor. The US Environmental Protection Agency and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture recognize that pyrethroids can be used safely without undue risk to human health. Zenivex decomposes quickly in sunlight and has no residual effect. To find out if your area is cloudy or will be cloudy, call the mosquito hotline 574-6641 or the department Website.. To file a complaint about mosquitoes in your neighborhood, call Metro Call (311 or 574-5000). ###

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://louisvilleky.gov/news/mosquitos-carrying-west-nile-virus-found-louisville The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos