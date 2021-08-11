Toddlers have seen the largest increase in Michigan COVID cases in recent weeks

According to Michigan data, the largest increase in new coronavirus cases has been reported in children under 9 years of age in the last five weeks.

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, the number of cases identified in the youngest segment of the state’s population increased by 3.5% from July 2nd to August 9th.

This is due to the proliferation of highly contagious Delta variants in the state, a decrease in the number of people seeking COVID-19 vaccination, and the return of unvaccinated children to school soon.

By comparison, virus incidence increased by 2.2% in 20-29 cases and 2.1% in 10-19 confirmed cases. Residents over the age of 80, who are much more likely to be immunized to COVID-19, showed the lowest rate of increase (1.5%) over the same period.

Overall, children aged 0-9 represent a small number of people who test positive for COVID-19, accounting for 4% of all Michigan cases, and this age group is the state’s nine age groups. The number of cases per million people in the category is the lowest. Less than 16% of Michigan coronavirus cases are associated with 10-19 people.

“We’re going up a little, little by little,” said Dr. Sandy Patel, a pediatric hospitalist at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, about the child’s case.

This is because people this summer haven’t taken steps to mitigate the same spread that they did early in the pandemic, Patel said. The state has lifted the mask requirement and people have primarily resumed travel and normal activities.

In addition, children under the age of 12 may not have natural antibodies because they are not eligible for the vaccine and not many children were infected with COVID-19 last year, she said in a hospital-sponsored COVID update on Tuesday. rice field.

Related: According to health experts, parents need to fully vaccinate qualified children by the start of school.

Patients come to the hospital with a variety of symptoms, Patel said. These include fever, pneumonia, heart or respiratory problems.

“Of course, as we know, COVID … can impersonate anything,” she said. It can affect any body system. The most common are respiratory or gastrointestinal problems, she said.

She said that about 1 in 1,000 pediatric patients who tested positive for the virus was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Patel said these children had a “very mild clinical course”, and after 2-4 weeks, they had a fever and the rash began to show organ dysfunction. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the heart, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs can become inflamed.

She said these children “fall down early” without prompt diagnosis and treatment. “And that’s our fear.”

According to the CDC, most children in this condition will get better with medical care.

Serious illness from COVID-19 is rare in children and rarely leads to hospitalization or death, the American Academy of Pediatrics reports. According to the Academy’s latest state data analysis, children accounted for 1.5% to 3.5% of cumulative hospitalizations in the reported states. In Michigan, 15 people aged 10 to 19 have died. There are no recorded deaths between those 0-9.

“But more data on the long-term effects of a pandemic on children, including how the virus can harm the long-term physical health of infected children and their emotional and psychological effects. There is an urgent need to collect the virus, “the Academy said in this month’s update.

As of August 5, approximately 4.3 million children in the United States have been reported to be virus-positive since the steadily increasing incidence of pandemics and child cases since early July. From July 22nd to August 5th, the cumulative number of cases of children in the United States increased by 4%.

Dr. Jonathan Bactari, Nevada-based CEO, said the Delta variant is so much more contagious that it “causes more havoc” in the unvaccinated group. e7health.com, Lab test and provide vaccine. The more people get infected, the more people will get symptoms and serious illness. In addition, children do not work as well as adults who wear masks and maintain isolation from others. “It’s very difficult for them to understand those concepts.”

Patel advocated facial cover, social distance, and hand hygiene to slow the spread of the virus. Eligible children (12 years and older can receive two doses of Pfizer vaccine) need to be vaccinated, Patel said, who took his child to immunization.

“I looked around the room and thought … this isn’t just for my kids. It’s for my community. I don’t want to spread this to my kids. It exists because of the growing numbers. No variant needed. “

Patel said that 90% of pediatric patients are doing well with the vaccine. Side effects such as muscle aches, headaches and fever are minimal. “Maybe a few days have changed a bit.”

She and Dr. Matthew Simms, director of infection prevention research at Beaumont, urged parents to talk to a trusted and familiar expert, a pediatrician or family doctor, about vaccination.

It’s “now” when it’s time to do that, Patel said when asked about preschool vaccinations.

Fewer people between the ages of 12 and 15 are immunized to COVID-19 than any other age group in Michigan. (The government approved the vaccine in early teens and teens in May, months after the first vaccination.) Less than 34% have received at least one vaccination. About 82% of the 65-74 inhabitants are vaccinated. They have the highest vaccination rates of all age groups.

The rate of increase in confirmed cases after July 2 was small in the age group with high vaccination rates. Since July 2, the number of 60-69 people who tested positive for COVID-19 increased by 1.9%. 70-79 people saw a 1.2% increase in positive cases.

Overall, the most affected are men and women between the ages of 20 and 29. They have the highest number of cases per capita, accounting for 19% of all cases in Michigan. The vaccination rate is also low. Less than 42% receive at least one dose.

According to Patel, children hospitalized with COVID-19 have unvaccinated families. “It should also be taken into account as a community to protect our children.”

