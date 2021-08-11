CDC is putting Fairfield County in the red over increasing COVID





Lancaster — Due to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified Fairfield County as a red or high-class infection. County Health Commissioner Joe Eber said it is advisable to wear a mask indoors, but it is not required. “There were more than 100 infections per 100,000 people, like last week or two,” he said. “The CDC’s recommendation is to wear a mask when you are in a crowded area indoors, especially when you are not vaccinated.” Ohio COVID-19: Get the latest information on new cases, hospitalizations and deaths On Wednesday morning, according to the Ohio Health Department website, there have been 171 new cases since August 1st and five new hospitalizations for COVID patients. No deaths have been reported during that period. Since January 1, 2020, Fairfield County has had 17,121 cases, 752 hospitalizations and 298 deaths. Mr Ebel said authorities rely on the CDC’s guidance because ODH has not released any more rigorous guidelines. He stated the best course of action to increase the number of vaccinations. According to the CDC, 71,651 people, or 45.5%, of the county’s total population are fully vaccinated. 74,594 people, or 47.3% of the county’s population, have been vaccinated at least once and twice. John Kochis, director of the County Emergency Management Agency, said the color system is based solely on infection risk and is not the same color system that was previously used to rank counties by case number. rice field. In addition, Kotis said Fairfield County was leading about 20 counties in central Ohio with COVID infections as of Tuesday morning, based on CDC figures. Although the number of cases this time is lower than last year, the current rate trend reflects the 2020 trend, Kotis said. “The virus propagates that way like the flu,” he said. “Usually a little late. Vitamin levels and sunlight gather and the virus is less infected. But obviously, the virus continues to go around some of the traditionally known ones.” Vaccination remains the key to keeping COVID under control Kochis, who died of COVID four days before his father qualified for the vaccine, said the vaccine is the key to controlling a pandemic. He said he did not know what motivated unvaccinated people to stay in that state. “It’s a shame we can’t have a public conversation about why,” Kochis said. “Everything seems to be a constant debate. It’s a trench. But the problem with the virus is that you don’t care what your opinion is. People form their opinions early and aren’t vaccinated. So I hope I don’t get vaccinated. I can rethink it and continue to stubbornly stick to vaccination as a bad thing. “Common sense hopes that people will continue to evaluate the situation and make decisions. It’s not just about making decisions and getting out of stubbornness.” Mr Kotis questioned whether future generations handled the pandemic properly or inadequately. “Did we balance our freedom, our perceived freedom, and the health and safety of our neighbors?” He said. “I don’t know. I’m just wondering. I don’t know if I’ll be the winner, as I judged the reaction of the 1918 pandemic flu with today’s lenses. I don’t know.” Mike Calenberg, Marketing and Community Services Manager at Fairfield County Medical Center, said hospitals are seeing an increasing number of cases of COVID. While the numbers are growing, he said capacity is not an issue. “In addition, in the event of repeated spikes, our organization has policies and procedures in place to manage coronavirus-related requirements and is safe for patients experiencing concerns unrelated to COVID-19. We can provide the care we need while maintaining a good environment, ”says Kallenberg. on mail. Due to the ongoing pandemic, FMC has guidelines for those visiting patients. Only one patient can visit at a time between 7 am and 7 pm. Visitors must be at least 18 years old. For the safety of hospital staff, patients and communities, recovering COVID-positive patients is unacceptable to visitors. Regarding staff, Mr. Karenberg said FMC has not yet required employees to be vaccinated. “We highly encourage staff to be vaccinated and scrutinize the need to rethink this stance,” he said. “We urge each member, staff and others of our community to continue to implement security measures aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.” [email protected] 740-304-9296 Twitter: @JeffDBarron

