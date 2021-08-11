COVID-19 during pregnancy related to preterm birth





A study by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) found that people infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy were at very high risk of preterm birth and other preterm births. The paper emphasizes that the risk of very preterm birth occurring less than 32 weeks gestation is 60% higher in people infected with COVID-19 at some point during pregnancy. On the other hand, studies show that the risk of giving birth in less than 37 weeks was 40% higher in people with infections. Among people who had high blood pressure, diabetes, and / or obesity as well as COVID-19, the risk increased to 160%.

“Preterm birth is associated with many difficult consequences for pregnant people and babies, and very preterm birth is at greatest risk of infant complications,” said a researcher at the University of California, San Francisco. The corresponding author, Dr. Deborah Karasek, said in Reed. Press release. “Our results show the importance of preventative measures to reduce COVID-19 infection in pregnant people to prevent preterm birth, including vaccination. Pregnant people are concerned about vaccines and baby health. It is very important to be able to respect those concerns, explain safety evidence, and engage in open dialogue communicating the risks posed by COVID-19 infection during pregnancy, as they may be embraced. . “ According to the author, this study was the first to identify the risk of COVID-19 by specific subtype, race, ethnicity, and insurance status of preterm birth. The data reveal existing disparities in preterm birth rates among blacks, indigenous peoples, and people of other colors compared to whites. Disproportionately high COVID-19 rates during pregnancy were found in Latins, Native Americans / Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians / Pacific Islanders, and those with public insurance. “Given the heavy burden of COVID-19 in these populations as well as the burden of preterm birth, it shows the need for a truly equitable approach,” Karasek said in a press release. “With the proliferation of infectious diseases and the rise of delta mutations, consider pregnant people, especially black and brown populations, as a group that needs to be prioritized, and support measures to reduce exposure and stress and increase access to care. Must be taken. “ All births from July 2020 to January 2021 were analyzed and documented by the California Vital Statistics Birth Certificate. Of the 240,157 births recorded, approximately 3.7% showed a diagnosis of COVID-19 during pregnancy. According to the press release, the preterm birth rate for those diagnosed with COVID-19 was 11.8%, while those without COVID-19 were 8.7%. Samples include Latin 47.2%, White 26.8%, Black 4.9%, Asia 13.2%, Native Americans / Alaska 0.03%, Hawaii / Pacific Islands 0.4%, and others identified as unknown or more than one race. 7.3% was included. In addition, 40% of those surveyed had public insurance at birth, while 15.9% had high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, or a combination thereof. Comorbidities associated with COVID-19 infection increase the risk of preterm birth, and in the diagnosis of hypertension, diabetes, and / or obesity, and in the diagnosis of COVID-19, the risk of preterm birth is 160% higher and 100% higher. I did. Studies show the proportion of preterm births compared to preterm births without comorbidities or COVID-19. According to Karasek, the research team found that preterm birth rates did not change depending on whether the birth was spontaneous or medically indicated. This can lead to multiple pathways between COVID-19 diagnosis and preterm birth. There were limits to this study, including the inability to determine when an individual was infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy and the severity of the infection. reference COVID-19 during pregnancy associated with preterm birth. UCSF. August 9, 2021. Accessed on August 10, 2021. https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2021/08/421181/covid-19-during-pregnancy-associated-preterm-birth

