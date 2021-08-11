According to experts, the long-term complications of Covid-19 can be significant for children and adolescents.Connecticut News

(CNN)-From Covid-19, the myth that children will not get seriously ill becomes even more apparent as more children are hospitalized. Delta variant undulation.

Since this time last year, more than 45,000 children have been hospitalized for Covid-19. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

As of Saturday 203 Children Covid-19 patients were admitted to US hospitals daily CDC data shows for the past week.

This is a 21.4% increase in the number of new children hospitalized daily at Covid-19 from the previous week.

“Half of the children we admitted were under the age of two,” he said. Dr. Mark Klein, The attending physician of New Orleans Children’s Hospital.

“This virus we’re currently dealing with is a game changer,” Klein said on Monday. “It is very easy to spread from person to person.”

Doctors say it’s important to protect children from the current mainstream Delta variants. This not only helps maintain face-to-face learning and protects the health of the child, but also helps prevent the emergence of even more aggressive variants.

Almost half of children hospitalized with Covid-19 did not have a known underlying illness

There have been many changes since last year’s school year. More contagious variants –Alpha– has been replaced by More contagious variants -Delta-As the predominant strain of coronavirus in the United States.

NS Delta variants are as contagious as chickenpox, CDC says.In just 2 months Delta jumped from 3% to over 93% The number of coronavirus samples sequenced in the United States, officials said.

The number of weeks newly infected with Covid-19 has more than doubled in two weeks.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, about 39,000 new cases were reported during the week leading up to July 21st.

According to AAP, the number surged to 94,000 in the week leading up to August 5.

With the increase in both new cases and hospitalizations, children in existing conditions are not the only ones to be hospitalized.

Almost half (46.4%) of children hospitalized for Covid-19 between March 2020 and June 2021 There was no known underlying conditionAccording to CDC data from nearly 100 US counties.

The death of the child Covid-19 should not be ignored, says the CDC chief

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said children are much less likely to die of Covid-19 than adults, but deaths are still significant.

at least 542 children in the U.S. died in Covid-19, According to the CDC data.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in children Double the number of childhood influenza deaths reported by the CDC between 2019 and 2020..

Dr. James Campbell, a pediatric professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said that many children are vaccinated against other diseases, mainly because Covid-19 is more deadly to children than other infections. Because.

“In the United States, no one dies of polio, no one dies of measles. No one dies of diphtheria,” Campbell told CNN last month.

However, children aged 12 to 17 can be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, Millions haven’t done so..

Also, it may take several more months before the vaccine is approved for children under the age of 12.

Rebecca Callaway’s 7-year-old daughter Georgia is one of thousands of toddlers testing different doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to ensure it is safe and effective before it is licensed. ..

Callaway is part of the reason Georgia Registered for Pediatric Vaccine Trial She recently lost her 3-year-old daughter to another unexpected illness (type 1 diabetes), and her family doesn’t want to lose her child in Covid-19 anymore.

Childhood deaths from Covid-19 and type 1 diabetes are rare, but “you don’t want to be that statistic,” Callaway said.

Protecting your child from Covid-19 is important to keep your child in school

Highly contagious Delta variant, CDC It is recommended that students from kindergarten to grade 12 wear masks at school, With teachers and visitors.

NS American Academy of Pediatrics We recommend masks at school for everyone over 2 years old.

“Our children are worth taking precautions and learning full-time, directly and safely, including masking everyone in the school,” Warensky said.

Some students return to school for the first time in a year. However, long-awaited classroom learning can quickly go astray due to infections and outbreaks.

In Atlanta, more than 100 students at Drew Charter School had to be subsequently quarantined. 9 students and 5 staff positive on test..

And it won’t be long before Covid-19 closes the school again. Even one case can have a spillover effect on students, faculty and staff.

Carly Simon, director of the Alachua County Public School in Florida, said:

The school board resolved to require face masks for the first two weeks of school, but the Governor of Florida threatened to reduce funding for schools that needed masks.

And that’s what the director is worried about.

“When there are families who don’t want their children to wear masks, what they do is not only increase the likelihood that they will have to be quarantined,” Simon said.

If a student becomes infected, “they will also have other students with masks that need to be quarantined.”

“Everyone wants to move forward. No one wants to have a mask forever,” Simon said. But “we want to be safe and able to spend educational time with our students.”

In addition to school masks, the CDC recommends other strategies such as improved ventilation, physical distance, and screening-based testing.

MIS-C and long Covid can leave a lasting effect

Long-term Covid-19 complications can be significant for children and adolescents- Even people who were initially mild or asymptomaticSaid the American Academy of Pediatrics.

According to the AAP, all pediatric patients who test positive should have at least one follow-up test by a pediatrician.

Pediatricians should be aware of residual or long-term Covid-19 problems that can last for more than 3 months, such as respiratory symptoms. Heart problems, including a type of heart inflammation known as myocarditis; Cognitive problems such as “brain fog”Headache; Fatigue and mental health problems, AAP said.

According to a group of pediatricians, children infected with moderate or severe Covid-19 may be at increased risk of subsequent heart disease.

In some cases, children who start with mild or no symptoms of Covid-19 will be hospitalized weeks or months later with a condition called MIS-C. This is a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

MIS-C is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation of various parts of the body. Includes heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs“The CDC said.

Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician who is the director of the Vaccine Education Center at a children’s hospital in Philadelphia, says it happens when “the virus induces your body to provoke an immune response against your own blood vessels.” Can cause inflammation in the body. ..

In many cases, children with MIS-C do not begin to get very ill with Covid-19.

“Usually children are accidentally picked up as having (coronavirus). They had a PCR test because someone in the family was infected and a friend was infected, and they are positive. “Ofit told CNN.

“A month later, they develop high fever, and evidence of lung, liver, kidney, or heart damage. That’s when they come to our hospital.”

at least 4,196 cases of MIS-C Reported between February 2020 and June 2021 Including 37 deaths, CDC said.

99% of MIS-C patients were coronavirus positive and the remaining 1% had contact with someone from Covid-19.

The median age of MIS-C patients was 9 years.

“The CDC learns more about why some children and adolescents develop MIS-C after being infected with COVID-19 or after contacting someone infected with COVID-19, but some do not. We are working for it, “says CDC.

“Based on what we currently know about MIS-C, the best way to protect a child is to take routine actions to prevent the child and the whole family from being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. “

According to Warensky, the best steps parents can take to protect their children include vaccination and vaccination of children over the age of 12.

And even if parents are completely vaccinated, it is unlikely that they will catch an asymptomatic breakthrough infection and pass the virus on to their children.

Therefore, it is recommended that all parents of the toddler wear a mask in public.

But the best way to protect unvaccinated children is to “surround them with vaccinated people,” he said.

Children can help accidentally spur new variants

According to doctors, keeping your child infected with Covid-19 can help everyone in the long run.

As the coronavirus continues to spread and replicates itself to new people Likely to have to mutate -It can lead to more contagious mutants and mutants that may evade vaccines.

“Of course, that’s a concern,” Warensky said.

Fully vaccinated people Less likely to be infected with delta variants..

However, unvaccinated people, including unvaccinated children, are more susceptible to infections. And they can unknowingly help create new varieties, Ofit said.

“If we continue to allow the virus to spread, we will continue to allow the creation of these variants,” he said.

“This pandemic cannot be stopped until a significant proportion of the population is vaccinated.”

